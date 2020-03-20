Mark Cuban, Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell Give $500K to COVID-19 1st Responders

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks announced Friday that owner Mark Cuban, guard Luka Doncic and center Dwight Powell are joining forces with the Dallas Mavericks Foundation to donate $500,000 to aid healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the following statement noted, the $500,000 will go toward helping workers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital pay for childcare:

Cuban has been at the forefront of using his wealth to help those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak thus far.

After the NBA announced the suspension of its season, Cuban immediately made it clear that he would continue to pay hourly employees who work at the Mavericks' American Airlines Center even while play is halted.

Also, Cuban announced that he will reimburse any of his employees who buy food from small local and independent businesses in an effort to help the businesses remain profitable during a difficult time.

According to CNN, over 209,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 8,700 deaths have been reported worldwide. That includes over 7,000 reported cases and 100 deaths in the United States.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising against gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks, the 2019-20 NBA season isn't likely to resume any time soon.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA owners and executives are bracing for the possibility of the season not resuming until mid-to-late June at the earliest.

Until then, Cuban is making it known that he wants to lend support to team employees, as well as those who have been integral to treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19.