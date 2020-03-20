49ers Rumors: Breaking Down Latest Buzz on Emmanuel Sanders, Matt Breida, More

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the quietest NFL teams this offseason.

The inactivity speaks to the quality of roster general manager John Lynch has built during his tenure.

While San Francisco may not have many holes to fill, it still has to make a few upgrades to remain on top of the NFC.

Re-signing Emmanuel Sanders could one of the ways the 49ers approach the market, and retaining their stable of running backs could help achieve more success in 2020 as well.

Emmanuel Sanders

According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the Dallas Cowboys "have expressed interest" in Sanders.

In 10 regular-season games with the 49ers, Sanders caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns.

He added to that haul with five receptions on eight targets during the team's run to Super Bowl 54.

Sanders' veteran presence at wide receiver benefited the 49ers, who worked in a handful of young wide outs alongside him.

The 33-year-old might have been a rental by San Francisco since he could demand a good amount of money in free agency.

In 2019, Sanders earned over $10 million between the 49ers and Denver Broncos, and while he was an important contributor to the NFC title run, he may not be worth eight figures at his age to the 49ers.

An alternative to re-signing Sanders could be going after a cheaper option like Phillip Dorsett, who told ESPN's Josina Anderson the 49ers were one of five teams "showing preliminary interest."

Dorsett earned 29 receptions for 397 yards with the New England Patriots in 2019, but his career high in receiving yards is 528.

The 27-year-old would be a decent option, but he likely would not tower over Deebo Samuel on the depth chart.

If San Francisco shies away from free-agent wide receivers, it could land one in the 2020 NFL draft.

However, the concern with that strategy is most of the premier wide outs could be off the board by the time the 49ers select at No. 31.

Matt Breida

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, running back Matt Breida will be "tendered at a second-round level."

Breida finished with the second-best rushing total on the team in 2019, as he produced 623 yards on 123 carries.

If Raheem Mostert did not experience a late-season surge, Breida likely would have been the team's leading rusher.

The backfield should be even more crowded in 2020, when Jerick McKinnon returns from an ACL injury.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, McKinnon and the 49ers came to terms on a reduced contract for 2020.

If McKinnon, Mostert, Breida and Tevin Coleman are all healthy next season, San Francisco could struggle to find balance in rushing attempts, even if Kyle Shanahan's offense is friendly to running backs.

Breida is still allowed to sign with another franchise, but he is a restricted free agent because the 49ers submitted an offer sheet. If he leaves San Francisco, the NFC champion would receive a second-round pick.

The problem facing Breida is the running back market has dried up and Melvin Gordon is also looking for a place to play.

At minimum, he has some security knowing San Francisco made him an offer, but earning playing time among three other running backs could be an issue for him.

