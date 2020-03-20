Gareth Southgate to Fans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Look Out for Each Other'

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

England manager Gareth Southgate has called on Three Lions fans to "look out for each other" during the coronavirus pandemic and said that "we shouldn't spend another moment" thinking about the postponement of UEFA Euro 2020.

In a letter posted on the England team's social media pages, Southgate wrote that "now is clearly not the moment for us to take centre-stage." He added the "responsibility lies with us all" to control the spread of the coronavirus:

England were scheduled to play international friendlies against Italy and Denmark later this month in preparation for Euro 2020.

Like most football across Europe, though, the games have been postponed along with the Euros, which will now take place in the summer of 2021.

Southgate added that it "will still be possible for all of our squad" to play in the Europe-wide tournament next year.

And in purely footballing terms, Southgate and England fans alike can stop sweating on the fitness of Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford:

According to the BBC on Friday, the UK death toll has risen to 144. CNN reported the worldwide death toll has now surpassed 10,000, with at least 244,500 cases.

It was confirmed on Thursday that there will be no more 2019-20 Premier League action until May at the earliest:

The destination of the title is effectively decided already. Liverpool have a 25-point lead over second-place Manchester City and are just two wins away from securing their first league title triumph in three decades.

The battle for European places is far from over, nor is the fight against relegation:

The likes of Manchester United—who are on an 11-game unbeaten run—Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United will all have ambitions of breaking into the top four and securing Champions League football next term.

Meanwhile, even bottom-of-the-table Norwich City will have a chance of securing their Premier League future assuming the season is finished because they are only six points from safety.