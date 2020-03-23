Complete Guide to Booking WWE Raw and SmackDown During the Fanless Era

0 of 7

The coronavirus pandemic has affected everything on the planet, including the WWE Universe. It's taken its toll in countless ways, not the least of which being that WWE cannot allow fans to attend its shows.

Instead, all recent events have been recorded in front of empty seats at the WWE Performance Center.

Until this crisis becomes a thing of the past, this is the new normal.

This is a stark contrast to the formula of what makes sports entertainment so amazing. These productions are crowd-driven, so to see shows with no audience interaction is jarring. It's also difficult on the performers, creative team and production crew to adjust to the setup.

No one has all the answers for how to deal with this, but after witnessing several episodes under these conditions, a handful of policies and strategies should be considered to maximize potential and minimize risk.

Here are some tips, pointers and suggestions for how WWE should book empty-arena shows going forward.