Why WWE Should Pretape Shows During Coronavirus Pandemic

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is in uncharted territory right now, with the coronavirus pandemic impacting many public events for the foreseeable future.

This isn't a situation of one random live event being canceled because of bad weather or an episode of Raw having to move venues for one week. Instead, mass gatherings and events are being canceled across the country in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, WWE's weekly shows have been filmed in an empty arena at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where WrestleMania 36 will also take place without fans in attendance on April 5.

Given that this situation is unlikely to change in the near future, WWE should consider pretaping all of its upcoming shows rather than recording them live.

Normally with a live audience, pretaping can give people in attendance the opportunity to spoil the event before it airs. Without a crowd, though, prerecording episodes can help make the shows run smoother in more ways than one.

Here are four reasons why WWE should pretape shows while no fans are in attendance.