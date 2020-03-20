Cowboys News: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Agrees to 1-Year Contract Worth Reported $4M

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 20, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 24: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix #21 of the Chicago Bears in action during the game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field on November 24, 2019 in Chicago Illinois. The Bears defeated the Giants 19-14. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a contract with free safety Ha Ha Clinton Dix, per his representation SportsTrust Advisors.

According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the deal is worth $4 million with $2.5 million guaranteed. 

The 27-year-old spent last season with the Chicago Bears, amassing 78 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Clinton-Dix began his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2014. He played for the Pack until an October 30, 2018, trade sent him to the Washington Redskins. He then signed a one-year deal with the Bears for 2019 and became a free agent when the new league year began Wednesday.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

