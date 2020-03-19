Patriots Thank Tom Brady with 12 Billboards After Reported Buccaneers Contract

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 20, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls a play during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, per NFL.com.

The Pats have wished him well via statements from owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels, but the team has also thanked the six-time Super Bowl winner with billboards in the Boston area as he makes his exit:

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, 12 of them exist throughout the area. Brady wore No. 12 during his Pats tenure.

If Brady plays a second season for the Bucs, then he'll visit his old stomping grounds during the 2021 campaign, when Tampa Bay is slated to play a road game against New England.

The two teams are not scheduled to play each other in 2020 barring a Super Bowl showdown.

