Liverpool, Manchester United to Pay Matchday Employees amid Coronavirus Shutdown

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool and Manchester United have both made commitments to pay their matchday staffs, even if Premier League matches are cancelled during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Per Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool will pay those employees who were scheduled to work at Anfield in the three games that have been pushed back as a result of the suspension. In the report, it's said the cost will amount to around £750,000.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport noted that United will also ensure its staff is paid for the four matches that have been put back at Old Trafford, meaning it could shell out in the region of £1 million.

"This goodwill gesture reflects the club's desire to reduce the financial uncertainty facing its casual workforce, and is in recognition of the crucial role they play in delivering services to supporters," said a statement from the Red Devils, per the report.

On Thursday, it was confirmed the Premier League season would not resume until at least April 30, with the Football Association saying the campaign can be "extended indefinitely."

As things stand in the Premier League, Liverpool are on the brink of winning their first top-flight title in 30 years, as they are 25 points clear of Manchester City. Two wins would be enough to secure their first Premier League championship.

United have been in strong form and are in the hunt for a top-four spot. They sit three points behind Chelsea, who currently occupy fourth.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to widespread cancellations of sporting events around the world. Per CNN, more than 218,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 around the world.