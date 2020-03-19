Suns' Devin Booker Pledges $100K Toward Coronavirus Relief Effort

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

All-Star guard Devin Booker has pledged to donate $100,000 toward helping coronavirus relief efforts.

Per Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com, the Phoenix Suns will match Booker's initial donation, and in partnership with Phoenix Suns Charities, he intends to raise more money for relief efforts using a Twitch livestream.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated noted that Booker's giving campaign on Twitch will benefit nonprofit organizations, including the Arizona Food Bank Network.

Booker is the latest person from the sports world to offer their help amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Per CNBC's Jessica Golden, the sports agency Octagon has set up an "Athletes for Relief" fundraising tool for athletes to offer their support for people in need.

Suns owner Robert Sarver previously told John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM that the team will pay full- and part-time employees for all games and events at Talking Stick Resort Arena that get canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.