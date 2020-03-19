Rivaldo Compares Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho Debut Barcelona Seasons

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Rivaldo believes Antoine Griezmann's debut season at the Camp Nou has shown similarities to that of Philippe Coutinho's.

Griezmann arrived at Barcelona in the summer of 2019 as one of the best forwards in the world, having shone for Atletico Madrid in La Liga and for France on the international stage.

However, his debut campaign hasn't been straightforward, with former manager Ernesto Valverde and current head coach Quique Setien struggling to find a regular position in the side for the Frenchman. Rivaldo, a former Barcelona star himself, believes Griezmann is having some similar problems to Coutinho, per Betfair (h/t Ben Hayward of the Evening Standard):

"[He's] a world champion, who is well-adapted to Spanish football after his time at Atletico Madrid and would be expected to make a bigger impact at Camp Nou. But Griezmann is still capable of making the difference, especially in Lionel Messi's absence, so we must wait and see if he can get adapt to Barca's system. Griezmann has the quality to succeed at the club.

"His first season is reminding me of Coutinho's. Both were playing great football when they arrived at the club but didn't manage to replicate it at Barcelona. I think he needs to dedicate himself a little bit more to truly produce his best football and become a decisive member of Quique Setien's team."

Coutinho joined Barcelona in the 2018 January transfer window for a club-record fee from Liverpool, but the Brazilian failed to replicate the form he showed on Merseyside, and he was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich this term.

Griezmann has netted 14 goals in 37 appearances this season for Barcelona, so it would be harsh to call him a flop. However, there's a sense the Blaugrana have yet to unlock his full potential at the Camp Nou.

Per La Liga, Griezmann has made it clear how much he looks up to Barcelona icon Lionel Messi:

However, it feels at times as though the two players are looking to occupy similar areas of the field, as they each are at their best when dropping into space off the front of the attack.

Football journalist Musa Okwonga has said he's unsure whether the signing will ultimately bear fruit:

At Barcelona, everything revolves around Messi, who continues to carry the side with his brilliance. That includes signings like Griezmann, who looks as though he will have to craft out a new role at the Camp Nou.

As of yet, it's unclear when Barcelona will be in action again, with the majority of major leagues across Europe suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.