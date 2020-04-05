Edge Outlasts Randy Orton in Wild Last Man Standing Match at WWE WrestleMania 36

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In his first singles bout since WrestleMania 27 in 2011, WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match Sunday on Night 2 of WrestleMania 36.

The two spent more time outside of the ring than they did inside of the squared circle as they brawled throughout the interior of the WWE Performance Center.

Bringing their rivalry full circle, an emotional Edge put Orton away with the con-chair-to.

There was no more personal feud in all of WWE leading up to WrestleMania than Edge vs. Orton, and it all stemmed from an episode of Raw the night after The Rated-R Superstar's shocking return in the men's Royal Rumble match in January.

After Edge eliminated Orton en route to making it to the final three of the Rumble match, he cut a promo on Raw about how excited he was to be back. The Viper interrupted and teased a Rated-RKO reunion but instead attacked Edge and took him out with a con-chair-to.

Orton took his aggression out on Matt Hardy during the ensuing weeks and was never willing to offer an explanation for what he did to his former teammate until Edge's wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, appeared on Raw to provide an update.

The Apex Predator explained to her that what he did to Edge was out of love since he didn't want to see The Rated-R Superstar return and suffer another serious neck injury. He even went so far as to call her an enabler and said that he loved and cared about her husband more than she did.

Phoenix slapped Orton and attempted to kick him low, but he hit her with an RKO out of instinct, which led to the return of an enraged Edge the following week.

He hit Orton with an RKO and attempted to execute a con-chair-to as well, but when The Viper escaped, Edge hit MVP with multiple con-chair-tos instead.

On the next episode of Raw, Edge cut a passionate promo and challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania to settle the score once and for all.

While The Rated-R Superstar likely didn't envision his WrestleMania return being held in an empty arena, his first singles match back was a memorable one nonetheless.

Edge and Orton used their surroundings to their advantage and made the best of a difficult situation.

The match style played into Edge's hands and allowed him to ease his way back in, and the victory gives him the momentum he needs to move even higher up the ladder in the future.

