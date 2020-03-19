49ers Rumors: Starting OG Mike Person Released, Tom Compton Signed to Contract

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers will reportedly release starting guard Mike Person, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran offensive lineman Tom Compton, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports.

Person, 31, started 30 of 32 regular-season games for the 49ers since joining the team before the 2018 season.

He signed a three-year, $8.25 million extension last offseason but the deal only lasted one year.

David Lombardi of The Athletic provided some reasoning for the team's decision:

Daniel Brunskill appeared in 14 games and started seven, giving him an opportunity to earn a role for San Francisco. However, Compton has more experience in the NFL with 35 career starts, including 14 at left guard for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

He made five starts in 14 games for the New York Jets last season.

Meanwhile, Person will hit the open market as an experienced player who has filled multiple spots on the offensive line, including center.

The veteran entered the league as a seventh-round pick in 2011 but bounced around the league before playing games for the Seahawks, Rams, Falcons, Colts and 49ers. With 48 career starts, there could be a lot of interest in the open market.

Pro Football Focus also noted his past production:

This could make him an interesting target for those in need of offensive line help.