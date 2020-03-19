MLB to Reschedule Games Planned for Mexico, Puerto Rico Amid Coronavirus Fears

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Major League Baseball canceled its two series in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB announced Thursday the Arizona Diamondbacks will instead host the San Diego Padres, while the Miami Marlins will welcome the New York Mets for their three-game set.

The start of the 2020 season is already on hold after MLB announced it was going to follow a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cease any events with more than 50 people for eight weeks.

That put Opening Day on track for mid-May at the earliest, and a further delay is possible. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that "anytime before June would be viewed as welcome" among some executives.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the situation Monday.

"We're not going to announce an alternate opening day at this point," he said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold. "We're going to have to see how things develop. I think the commitment of the clubs is to play as many baseball games in 2020 as we can, consistent with the safety of our players and our fans."

MLB is one of many leagues that has temporarily ceased in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to CNN, more than 7,800 people have died worldwide and at least 193,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

As of yet, no MLB player has tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the New York Yankees announced Tuesday they had a second minor leaguer diagnosed with the disease. The Cincinnati Reds also announced Wednesday an employee at their spring training facility in Goodyear, Arizona, tested positive.