Browns Rumors: Buzz on Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry Trade and Free Agency

The NFL’s 2020 free agency period has been dominated by teams looking to make big overhauls to their roster. The Cleveland Browns are right there at the top of that list.

Over the span of a few days, Browns GM Andrew Berry, who also holds the 10th overall pick in next month’s draft in his back pocket, has made a series of moves to improve the team’s offense and defense. The biggest among those moves was the signing of ex-Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, who made the Pro Bowl in both 2018 and 2019. The Browns are expected to make him the highest-paid tight end in the league with the deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Cleveland also shored up its offensive line with the addition of offensive tackle Jack Conklin, acquired fullback Andy Janovich in a trade with Denver, and signed reserve quarterback Case Keenum as an insurance policy for Baker Mayfield. On the defensive side of the ball, safety Karl Joseph agreed to a one-year deal with the team, according to Rapoport.

With each of those signings, Cleveland addressed a significant area of need on its roster, but that doesn’t mean Berry is done dealing just yet.

Could OBJ or Jarvis Landry Be On the Move?

A little less than a year ago, the Browns acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr. in a trade with the Giants was the talk of the NFL. A year earlier, the team acquired then-three-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry, a teammate of Beckham’s at LSU. The Browns hoped the deals would give them the best 1-2 receiver punch in the league. But with Baker Mayfield’s struggles last season, the Browns’ offense stagnated. The duo combined for more than 2,000 receiving yards, but just 10 touchdowns. Beckham was visibly frustrated with the offense’s lack of success during the season, and Landry played through a hip injury that required surgery last month.

Now questions have arisen as to whether both will be around when NFL season begins in September. According to Sports Illustrated’s Mike Silver, executives and coaches around the league believe one of the two could be available via trade if the right offer came along.

In a separate report Monday, Yahoo!’s Charles Robinson said that OBJ couldn’t be had in a “fire sale” deal and that Beckham Jr. has been generally pleased since the team fired head coach Freddie Kitchens and hired Kevin Stefanski to replace him this offseason.

With Hooper, Beckham and a healthy Landry, Cleveland would have one of the most dangerous pass-catching trios in the league for Mayfield to throw to. Add in Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who the team placed a second-round tender on, and it’s hard to see why the Browns would blow that up without at least giving it a season to see if it can work.

Sendejo Is A “Name to Watch” for Browns

On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns could still be in play for another safety after releasing Morgan Burnett and letting Damarious Randall hit free agency. One player to keep an eye on, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, is former Eagles and Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo. The 10-year veteran, who spent most of his career in Minnesota, has connections to Stefanski and would fill a desperate area of need that would allow Cleveland to use its first-round pick elsewhere.

Another potential player to watch—this time on the offensive side of the ball—is ex-Vikings guard Josh Kline, according to 92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter. Kline also has connections to Stefanski from his time in Minnesota, and would be a nice addition along with Conklin to improve an offensive line that gave up 41 sacks a year ago.

