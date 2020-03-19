Arsenal's Mikel Arteta 'Feeling Much Better' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal have said manager Mikel Arteta is "feeling much better" following a period of self-isolation after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Gunners confirmed on March 12 that Arteta, 37, had been diagnosed with COVID-19, and he remains the only Premier League manager to have returned a positive test thus far.

Arsenal published a statement updating their fans on the manager's condition on Thursday, adding that Arteta is already back performing "detailed planning" with his players and the coaches.

"A number of staff, including Mikel and the men's first-team squad, are currently isolating at home. We're pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better. He's in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly. The women's and academy teams are also currently staying at home. All our players are looking forward to getting back out on the training pitches as soon as the situation allows."

That update came on the same day that it was announced the Premier League will be suspended until at least April 30, while the date limit for this season has been "extended indefinitely."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.