Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: QB Was Dolphins' 'First Call' for Predraft Visit

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 19, 2020

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Prior to the NFL banning teams from holding in-person visits with draft-eligible players, the Miami Dolphins had their sights set on getting a close look at Tua Tagovailoa.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the former Alabama star was Miami's "first call" for a visit, but the logistics didn't work at that time.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL issued a memo to all 32 teams that effective March 14, predraft visits to club facilities must be halted. It further stated that interviews must be conducted via telephone or video conference. 

    

