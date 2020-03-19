Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: QB Was Dolphins' 'First Call' for Predraft Visit

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Prior to the NFL banning teams from holding in-person visits with draft-eligible players, the Miami Dolphins had their sights set on getting a close look at Tua Tagovailoa.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the former Alabama star was Miami's "first call" for a visit, but the logistics didn't work at that time.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL issued a memo to all 32 teams that effective March 14, predraft visits to club facilities must be halted. It further stated that interviews must be conducted via telephone or video conference.

