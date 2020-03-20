Should We Expect a Goalkeeping Merry-Go-Round When the Transfer Market Reopens?

Visionhaus/Getty Images

In the world of elite goalkeeping, things are getting a little complicated. Transfer window changes are already being predicted at Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

David De Gea is being linked with Real Madrid, who are also said to be interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga. Chelsea are willing to sell Kepa and have been linked with a part-exchange deal for Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak. Meanwhile, PSG like the look of AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma and could also be tempted into a move for Thibaut Courtois if they get the feeling he is available.

It is getting tough to follow, so we called upon sources in the UK and across Europe to get a better idea of how these transfer rumours are likely to take shape.

Manchester United

The main thing to say here is that United have no desire for De Gea to leave. But Madrid have always admired the goalkeeper, right back to that day when the fax machine failed in 2015.

His form has not been as consistently high this season, and for the first time, it's feasible to imagine the Red Devils listening to a big offer. The Sun's Neil Custis reported Madrid could make a £70 million bid, and there is some sense in United considering such an offer as they appear to have a ready-made replacement.

Dean Henderson, 23, is on loan at Sheffield United, for whom he has been hugely impressive. The prospect of his return has been mooted, but Bleacher Report was informed that United would also be open to Henderson spending another season at Sheffield United.

They want him to sign a new, improved contract but continue to play regularly there, and they believe he will eventually return and become England's first-choice keeper.

For now, the chances of De Gea leaving are slim, so Madrid will have to look elsewhere.

Real Madrid

Real would rather sign Kepa from Chelsea, according to sources in Spain.

That probably sounds a little strange to fans of the Stamford Bridge club, who remain unconvinced by their goalkeeper and have seen De Gea perform at levels that have him considered by some as the best in the world.

Yet Kepa is highly regarded in Spain, and he has begun to establish himself as the national team's first-choice goalkeeper.

Chelsea are also open to selling him this summer. It's something Frank Lampard has a close eye on, and he has instructed scouts to start looking for potential replacements.

Madrid could get a better deal out of Kepa, particularly as his wages aren't close to competing with the £375,000 per week De Gea earns.

So he is a realistic target—but it would obviously depend on Madrid selling Thibaut Courtois.

PSG

The French club signed Keylor Navas last year, but they are on the lookout for a new high-profile option who can be relied on long-term.

Sources in France told B/R to expect several changes to the team between now and next season and that the addition of a goalkeeper is realistic.

Courtois, 27, is one of the names they would be interested in signing, while Donnarumma is also on their radar with his contract set to expire next year. It's likely they will wait to see how that situation opens up before looking seriously at Courtois.

Chelsea

Kepa was dropped by Lampard in January and February, but publicly, the club's stance is that they will not aim to replace him. However, B/R understands they will be open to good offers when the transfer window reopens, as I first suggested here in December.

Chelsea just need to hope that they can get back the £71.6 million they paid for him. Insiders at the club see Madrid as the only realistic destination in that sense.

If he does leave, then Chelsea will weigh up various options, which Lampard has recruitment staff working on. There is a strong feeling, though, that any signing of a keeper would not be for huge money, as they would be keen to open up funds for positions further up the field.

There is a suggestion from one source that Chelsea will sign a new keeper even if Kepa stays for now.

Nick Pope, 27, of Burnley is a genuine target. He could be signed without busting the budget and would also help them to fill their homegrown quota.

We should expect rumours of moves for players like Oblak and Donnarumma in the coming months, though. They also have a long-standing interest in Eintracht Frankfurt stopper Kevin Trapp and admire Andre Onana of Ajax.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico recognise Oblak's value, as outlined in this article by Richard Fitzpatrick.

He wrote for B/R: "One of Diego Simeone's criteria for renewing his latest contract as manager was a commitment from the club to hold on to Oblak. When it came to Oblak's own lengthy contract renewal negotiations, Atletico tied him down in 2019 by making him the club's highest-paid player now on its books (although there is some mystery about Joao Felix's exact salary) and by setting Oblak's release clause at €120 million."

Chelsea might dream of having a keeper like Oblak, and a part-exchange, which El Chiringuito said the Blues have proposed (h/t Metro), would work nicely for them. But a dream is just the way it's staying. He's not leaving Atleti at the moment.

The verdict here is that there is evidence to suggest all these clubs have big decisions to make, but it will take the first domino to fall before we see any action.

Almost every source believes that Chelsea will be most pivotal to the entire scenario. If they sign a new elite keeper to replace or even challenge Kepa, the knock-on effect will begin.

