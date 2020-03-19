Premier League Delayed Until at Least April 30 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Tom Sunderland March 19, 2020

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) general view inside the empty stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The Premier League season has been "extended indefinitely" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and will not resume any earlier than April 30.

Professional football in England was already suspended until April 3, but a joint statement published by the Premier League, Football Association and English Football League confirmed the 2019-20 season will now be delayed until at least the end of April.

FA rules specify the campaign isn't permitted to finish any later than June 1, but that deadline has now been relaxed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The EFL posted the statement in full, which also referred to UEFA's decision to postpone this summer's Euro 2020 tournament by 12 months:

The delay to the European Championship means Europe's top leagues at least have more time to finish the 2019-20 campaigns.

CNN reported on Thursday that there have been more than 218,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with at least 8,800 deaths.

Representatives from each of the 20 Premier League clubs joined a conference call on Thursday to discuss how the fixture list could be completed, per Sky Sports.

Video Play Button

The Independent's Miguel Delaney said the move to extend the campaign's deadline suggested organisers are motivated to finish it:

Liverpool sat 25 points clear at the summit when play was initially halted on Friday, with Jurgen Klopp en route to handing the club their first English top-flight title in 30 years.

James Pearce of The Athletic insisted finishing the season was a must:

Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City made up the bottom three, though only four points separated 19th-place Villa—with a game in hand—from Brighton & Hove Albion in 15th.

Virgil van Dijk encouraged his followers to stay safe after the United Kingdom's prime minister, Boris Johnson, implored people to "stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel" on Monday:

Sky Sports reporter Bryan Swanson noted the hope to resume play at the end of April still looked ambitious and, "in all likelihood, it will change again in a few weeks."

