Eagles Trade Rumors: Darius Slay Talks Progressing Before Potential Deal

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay could soon find himself in Philadelphia with a three-year contract extension in hand.

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, "there are ongoing discussions right now regarding the framework" of a three-year extension, which would be part of a move sending Slay from Detroit to the Eagles.

The news comes after the Lions reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with ex-Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant, per ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added the move would enable the Lions to continue looking for a team to acquire Slay as they revamp their defense.

Slay is seemingly open to a potential deal.

The 29-year-old has been a Lion for all seven years of his career after Detroit took him in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog is a three-time Pro Bowler and a member of the 2017 All-Pro team. He has 19 career interceptions, including a league-leading eight in 2017.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.