Eagles Trade Rumors: Darius Slay Talks Progressing Before Potential Deal

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 19, 2020

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 28: Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his second half interception against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Chicago won the game 24-20. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay could soon find himself in Philadelphia with a three-year contract extension in hand.

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, "there are ongoing discussions right now regarding the framework" of a three-year extension, which would be part of a move sending Slay from Detroit to the Eagles.

The news comes after the Lions reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with ex-Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant, per ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added the move would enable the Lions to continue looking for a team to acquire Slay as they revamp their defense.

Slay is seemingly open to a potential deal.

The 29-year-old has been a Lion for all seven years of his career after Detroit took him in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog is a three-time Pro Bowler and a member of the 2017 All-Pro team. He has 19 career interceptions, including a league-leading eight in 2017.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

