Patriots Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tom Brady's Replacement and Will Fuller

The New England Patriots may not have an instant fix to replacing Tom Brady at quarterback, but they could have an in-house answer.

If head coach Bill Belichick opts to look right down the depth chart, 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham would be the answer.

Acquiring an experienced signal-caller through free agency or a trade is a possibility, but the Patriots do not have as much cap space as other NFL teams.

While quarterback is the top priority, the Patriots reportedly sought after wide receivers as well to bring in help for whoever starts under center in 2020.

Latest Buzz

Quarterback Situation

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined the Patriots' quarterback situation, which includes the possibility of Stidham starting in 2020:

"The Patriots need a quarterback, and we think because they drafted Jarrett Stidham in the mid rounds last year that they really like him. What we've seen on the field has been some good and some bad, the pick-six I think everyone remembers, but behind the scenes, this is a guy they believe has a lot of potential. If they think Stidham is going to be the guy going forward, I wouldn't expect the Patriots to add anyone who is going to cost them a lot of money.

He added: "I also wouldn't expect the Patriots to move quickly and just fill the hole. This is something they are going to do deliberately. They are going to go through the process."

If Stidham is the starter, the Patriots would be taking a risk on a player with limited NFL experience to fill the void left by a six-time Super Bowl champion.

The 23-year-old has thrown four passes for 14 yards in the NFL regular season, one of which was a touchdown and another was an interception.

In this situation, Cody Kessler could be the backup, and although he has more NFL experience, he has not played in a game since December 23, 2018.

Since this is a unique situation for the franchise, it makes sense for the Patriots to take their time in making a final decision.

If New England wants to bring in a veteran option, it may not have the salary-cap space to do so since it has less than $10 million remaining to spend for the upcoming campaign.

That would likely price them out of a potential pursuit of Jameis Winston, who made $20,922,000 in 2019 and is a free agent now that Brady is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Andy Dalton could be available in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he also comes at a steep price after earning eight figures in each of the last five seasons.

The Patriots could dip into the 2020 NFL draft class to fill out the depth chart, but unless they trade up from the No. 23 overall pick, they likely won't get one of the top four quarterback prospects.

No matter what the final decision is, the AFC East side should take its time with such an important decision on its hands.

Will Fuller V

If Stidham lands the starting job, he is going to need improvements at wide receiver to keep the Patriots atop the AFC East.

The MMQB's Albert Breer told NBC Sports Boston that the Patriots had interest in the Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins, before he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, and Will Fuller V.

"I was actually told that they were a part of the DeAndre Hopkins discussion over the past couple weeks," Breer said. "Will Fuller was another name that was bandied about. They are looking for wide receivers. They are looking for tight ends."

In 2019, New England had a single wide receiver produce more than 400 receiving yards. Julian Edelman led the squad with 1,117 yards on 100 catches.

Edelman will be 34 when the 2020 season begins, and Phillip Dorsett—third on the receiving chart—is a free agent.

With Hopkins' departure, it now looks unlikely that the Texans would be willing to let Fuller go. Fuller has been the team's No. 2 wideout behind Hopkins since he was selected 21st overall in the 2016 NFL draft, and last season he had a career-high 670 receiving yards on 49 receptions.

For the Patriots, though, rookies Jakobi Meyers and N'Keal Harry displayed some signs of promise last season with 464 combined yards on 38 catches, and both would likely have increased expectations regardless of what the depth chart looks like.

The new starting quarterback would also have running backs James White, Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead at his disposal, but there would still be a need for a receiver to emerge alongside Edelman.

