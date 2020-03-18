Darius Slay Trade Rumors: Raiders Still Interested in CB After Eli Apple Signing

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly agreed to terms with cornerback Eli Apple earlier Wednesday, but that doesn't mean they are done addressing the position in free agency.

"The Raiders really wanted former Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones but got nudged out at the finish line when he landed with Miami, and league sources say they are kicking the tires on a possible trade for Lions corner Darius Slay," The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported Wednesday night.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.