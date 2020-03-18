Rams News: Ex-Lions DT A'Shawn Robinson Agrees to 2-Year, $17M Contract

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 19, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 08: A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Detroit Lions on the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson is joining the Los Angeles Rams on a two-year contract worth $17 million, Sean Kiernan, his agent, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The Lions took the Alabama product in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Robinson played in all 16 regular-season games during his first two years in the league, which included starting all 16 games and recording a career-high 53 tackles in 2017. He was limited to 13 games (seven starts) both in 2018 and 2019.

The Lions placed Robinson on injured reserve with a knee injury to end his 2018 campaign, and he dealt with a shoulder injury last season.

Overall, Robinson recorded 5.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, 16 passes defended and 172 tackles (120 solo) as a Lion.

The Rams defensive line will look different in 2020 with outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. departing for the Atlanta Falcons and defensive end Michael Brockers set to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. However three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald will still anchor the unit in the trenches.

