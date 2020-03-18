Packers Rumors: Marcedes Lewis Agrees to 1-Year Contract Despite Saints Interest

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly bringing back veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers agreed to sign Lewis to a one-year, $2.25 million deal with more than $1 million in guarantees. Rapoport noted the New Orleans Saints were also interested in Lewis before he came to terms with the Packers.

Lewis played for Green Bay in 2018 and 2019.

Re-signing Lewis also helps the Packers maintain some continuity at tight end after Jimmy Graham agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lewis played the first 12 seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was a Pro Bowler in 2010 with 58 catches for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns. That season was the only time that he surpassed 540 receiving yards or five touchdowns in one year.

While the UCLA product is not the most productive pass-catcher at this stage of his career, Ryan Wood of Green Bay Press-Gazette noted he is a "blocking tight end" who figures to open holes for the rushing attack.

Lewis tallied 15 catches for 156 yards and one touchdown last year after finishing his first season in Green Bay with only three catches for 39 yards.