Cowboys Rumors: Joe Looney Agrees to New 1-Year Contract

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to re-sign interior offensive lineman Joe Looney to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Looney, 29, has played eight NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Cowboys. He started all 16 games for Dallas during the 2018 season in place of center Travis Frederick, who sat out that campaign due to Guillain–Barre syndrome.

Frederick returned to the lineup in 2019, sending Looney into a reserve role.

The former Wake Forest Demon Deacon has played in 91 NFL games (30 starts), including 20 starts with Dallas. He's lined up at both center and guard.

The Looney signing caps a flurry of arrivals and departures for the Cowboys since the legal tampering period began on Monday.

Dallas said goodbye to defensive back Byron Jones, safety Jeff Heath, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, tight end Jason Witten, wideout Randall Cobb, guard Xavier Su'a-Filo and defensive end Robert Quinn, each of whom started or filled in as a starter last year.

The Cowboys welcomed back a few big names in wideout Amari Cooper, quarterback Dak Prescott (via the franchise tag) and linebacker Sean Lee. They also re-signed tight end Blake Jarwin and safety Darian Thompson, among others.

In free agency, the Cowboys added defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, a 10-year veteran and six-time Pro Bowler.

Overall, Dallas will look quite different next season even if its stars are back in the mix, especially with ex-Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy now leading the way.