The 20 Greatest WWE WrestleMania Moments Since 2000
WWE will present WrestleMania 36 on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, hosted by former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and emanating from the company's Performance Center it announced Wednesday, the result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The unprecedented two-night extravaganza is, in itself, another magical moment created by the sports-entertainment juggernaut on its grandest stage but it is preceded by two decades of unforgettable memories, matches, Superstars and moments that have helped define The Show of Shows.
In preparation for another event strewn with unforgettable instances, relive these 20 moments that helped wrestling's most prestigious night evolve into an annual Showcase of the Immortals.
20. Edge’s Greatest Spear (X-Seven)
At WrestleMania X-Seven, the top three teams in all of wrestling wrote the latest chapter of their story in Tables, Ladders and Chairs II and despite a five-star classic heralded as one of the greatest in event history, there is one moment that stands head and shoulders above everything else in the match.
Late in the match, Edge scaled a ladder and delivered a spear, driving Jeff Hardy 15 feet to the mat below.
The moment popped the crowd in Houston, leaving the passionate fans in awe of the high-risk of it all. Edge sold the spot fantastically and to this day, it remains in nearly every highlight reel centered on the spectacle of WrestleMania.
19. The Architect Buries the Beast (XXXV)
Not since Edge defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Alberto Del Rio in 2011 had the top prize on either Raw or SmackDown opened up WrestleMania yet in 2019, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman marched to the squared circle and demanded that The Beast's defense of the Universal Championship get underway so he could get out of East Rutherford, New Jersey as quickly as possible.
Rollins acquiesced and received a major ass-kicking for his troubles. Before the bell even rang, Lesnar brutalized Rollins around the ringside area, beating him down and looking every bit the dominant competitor he had been up to that point.
Then the action spilled into the ring and Rollins caught him with a low blow. A series of his finish move, the Stomp, followed and Rollins did the unthinkable by defeating Lesnar in mere minutes at WrestleMania.
The Architect swung the Universal Championship overhead, celebrating the moment as the fans erupted at the unexpected developments right out of the gate. It was an unforgettable moment and the latest in Rollins ruining Lesnar's night at The Show of Shows.
18. Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Deal with the Devil (X-Seven)
For three years, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin waged war against the corruption and megalomania of the evil Mr. McMahon. Their battles for supremacy in WWE powered the company past WCW in the Monday Night Wars and brought unprecedented audiences to the sport.
By 2001, though, Austin's desperation to regain the WWE Championship led him to take drastic action.
Unable to put The Rock away in their much-anticipated main event of that year's Showcase of the Immortals, Austin joined forces with an interfering McMahon to defeat The Great One. Then, in a moment that brought an end to the Attitude Era as we had known it, Austin shook McMahon's hand.
The incredible sight brought the greatest 'Mania ever to a jaw-dropping end and ignited a decade of change in WWE.
17. Ronda Rousey’s Rowdy Debut (XXXIV)
A wrestler's first match is a nerve-wracking experience. A wrestler's first match on the grandest stage in the sport can be overwhelming. For Ronda Rousey, though, it was an opportunity to prove she could make the leap from MMA to WWE and do so seamlessly.
Teaming with Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, Rowdy battled Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in what was the most anticipated match of the WrestleMania XXXIV card. Unflinchingly badass, she tossed The Billion Dollar Princess around the ring with judo throws, then unloaded on The Game with a flurry of rights and lefts that popped the crowd.
Ultimately, Rousey tapped McMahon out with an armbar and put an exclamation point on her first official match in professional wrestling.
On a night in which she absolutely had to hit everything crisply, cleanly and with precision, she did just that and in the process, set herself up for a rookie year rivaling her own tag team partner's.
16. The End of the Phenom (XXXIII)
Moments after losing a lackluster main event to Roman Reigns, The Undertake stood in the center of the squared circle and looked out to the fans in Orlando. He removed his trademark hat, took off his long leather jacket and left both stacked neatly in his place.
From there, he walked up the ramp and disappeared into the stage.
The moment, on the surface, looked like one last farewell from one of the greatest characters to ever set foot inside a wrestling ring. After years of speculation, the company's only remaining outlaw had taken his last ride into the sunset.
As time would tell us, it was not Undertaker's final match nor his last appearance as that incarnation of the character, somewhat diminishing the effect of the moment. Still, there is no denying the emotion of his departure that night and its place among the best moments of the last two decades.
15. A Fiery Spear (22)
For Edge, WrestleMania 22 represented the culmination of years of hard work and the opportunity to establish himself a main event singles star.
For Mick Foley, it was a chance to create that WrestleMania moment that had eluded him throughout his Hall of Fame career.
Together, the greats produced a fantastically violent, appropriately brutal and unflinchingly disturbing hardcore match that saw Edge's spear to Jeff Hardy from five years earlier and raised it, incorporating fire into the equation.
In the most memorable moment of the night, and an exclamation point to the best match on the card, Edge sprinted across the ring and delivered a spear that drove both him and Foley threw an enflamed table on the arena floor.
The Chicago audience popped, then watched in awe as Edge, the hair on his arms still singed, crawled over and pinned his opponent to secure his most significant win to date.
Blood pouring into his eye, thumbtacks still embedded in his back, Edge limped out of the AllState Arena in suburban Chicago a made man while Foley could relish in the fact that his legacy had been secured.
14. Shooting Star Botch (XIX)
WWE champion Kurt Angle entered his WrestleMania XIX showdown with "The Next Big Thing" Brock Lesnar suffering from a serious neck injury in need of surgical repair. By the end of their grueling match in Seattle's SafeCo Field, it was Lesnar who would be reeling from a head injury, his place in WrestleMania lore cemented thanks to a botched high-risk maneuver.
With Angle downed courtesy of an F-5, a still inexperienced Lesnar looked to the ropes. Moments later, he launched himself off the top with a Shooting Star Press, failing to realize the 1996 Olympic gold medalist was too far across the ring to possibly connect.
Lesnar's head and neck drove into the ground in a spot that would have done considerable damage to a regular athlete. Lesnar endured a concussion but finished the match, left the event with the top prize in the sport and his first win on wrestling's grandest stage.
13. A Long Walk to Immortality (XXVI)
One year after delivering what many consider the greatest match of all time, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were tasked with replicating it in the main event of WrestleMania XXVI. This time, not only was The Deadman's unbeaten streak at stake, but so was the legendary career of ol' HBK.
While not up to the level of the year before, the match they crafted was a rollercoaster of emotions, each man desperate to preserve that which was most important to them. Late, when it became obvious that he had thrown everything he could at The Phenom but was simply unable to defeat him, a defiant Michaels mocked his opponent, daring to put him down.
The Undertaker did, ending The Heartbreak Kid's career at the show he had become so synonymous with.
It was less the match and more the long walk into retirement, though, that remains etched in the minds of fans.
Michaels, content with the fate that had befallen him, walked up the WrestleMania ramp, waved goodbye to the fans and took his final bow as a full-time in-ring competitor.
12. A Storybook Ending (XX)
The events that proceeded the conclusion of WrestleMania XX have forever altered its place in wrestling history but there is no denying the raw emotion of Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero's championship celebration.
Long, arduous roads to the top of the industry brought the competitors to The World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, for the most important night in the industry they dedicated their lives to.
After successfully defending the WWE Championship against Kurt Angle, Guerrero joined the triumphant new world champion Benoit in the center of the ring for a warm, tearful embrace. Two stars so closely linked, their friendship well-documented, shared what was an inconceivable moment just 365 days earlier.
Confetti fell from the ceiling, the crowd in New York showered the conquering heroes with thunderous ovations and for a moment in time, all was right in the wrestling world.
11. Rise of Ruthless Aggression (21)
WrestleMania 21 may have featured a five-star class between Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle, as well as the introduction of the Money in the Bank Ladder match, but it was the rise of Ruthless Aggression and two breakout stars that defined the extravaganza.
John Cena and Batista entered the event with championship aspirations. The former set his sights on John Bradshaw Layfield's WWE Championship while Batista eyed up his mentor, Triple H, and the World Heavyweight Championship.
Both rode a freight train of momentum into the event, defeated their established opponents and emerged from Staples Center in Los Angeles with the top prizes of their respective brands. More importantly, they represented the company's concentrated efforts to introduce fresh faces to the product.
10. End of an Era (XXVIII)
For four years, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Triple H told a story that engrossed fans. From The five-star classic that started all, through Michaels' retirement and The Game's attempt to avenge his friend at WrestleMania XXVII, fans hung on every chapter produced by the trio.
It was only fitting that they would be sucked in by the final chapter at WrestleMania XVIII in Miami.
Inside Hell in a Cell, Michaels officiated the final confrontation between his best friend and one of his greatest foes. In the process, he would help make the brutal encounter another brilliant piece of storytelling that saw him resist the urge to interfere before finally downing The Phenom with Sweet Chin Music, only to realize even that would not break the spirit of The Deadman.
Like his friend two years earlier, a defiant Triple H mocked his opponent and quickly paid for it on the end of a Tombstone piledriver.
Undertaker won the match but it was the post-match embrace shared by three of the greatest stars from a bygone era that remains the highlight of the entire ordeal.
9. The Greatest Match of All Time (25)
The greatest match of all time took place at WrestleMania 25 in Houston's Reliant Stadium when The Undertaker defended his undefeated streak against Shawn Michaels in a piece of art fueled by high drama and an audience hanging on every move.
The trading of finishers, the well-timed near-falls and the facial expressions of the performers helped elevate the match beyond a simple battle for supremacy and into the realm of all-time-great live theatre. The despair and desperation that set in on both men as they tried ever-so-hard to put their opponent away, only to be amazed when they kicked out at two, was captivating.
The jaw-dropping finale, which saw Undertaker catch Michaels mid-flight off a moonsault and deliver his Tombstone piledriver to finally end the threat to his storied win-loss record, was the perfect exclamation point on a match full of "oh my Gods!" and "you've gotta be kidding mes!"
On that April night in 2009, two of the greatest to ever lace a pair of boots saved their absolute best for wrestling's most prestigious night and the result was a match that will define both of their careers forever.
8. Once in a Lifetime (XXVIII)
A dream match no one ever expected to see headlined WrestleMania XXVIII as The Rock returned home, both to WWE and Miami, to battle the man who took his spot atop the industry years earlier, John Cena. The real animosity between the two, coupled with some excellent storytelling and expert production pieces, helped make the match feel like a genuine must-see event.
Not unlike most major boxing fights.
With the audience split, the world tuned in to see a back-and-forth battle for bragging rights that concluded when Cena became too confident and mocked The Great One's People's Elbow. As he hit the ropes, Rock nipped up and delivered a Rock Bottom that earned him the win.
A dejected Cena watched from the ramp as Rock celebrated his successful homecoming and fans realized the magnitude of the dream match they had just witnessed on wrestling's grandest stage.
While WWE constantly hypes its most prestigious event as the be-all, end-all in sports entertainment, few matches encapsulate the spectacle of the extravaganza quite like that showdown between iconic performers did.
7. “I’m Sorry. I Love You.” (XXIV)
Shawn Michaels' idolization of Ric Flair was no secret as WrestleMania XXIV arrived, nor was his desire to preserve the lasting memories of The Nature Boy by putting the legendary figure out to pasture at The Granddaddy of Them All.
Michaels intensified his rivalry with a defiant Flair leading into the show, vowing to "Old Yeller" his idol, mentor and friend at the event. The 16-time champion, hellbent on proving he could still go, promised to turn in the greatest performance of his career and kick Michaels' ass.
Accompanied to the ring by the pomp and circumstance befitting a performer of his excellence, Flair gave everything he had left in him, all the way up to some devastating Sweet Chin Music from the Heartbreak Kid.
Sensing the end was near, Flair rose to his feet, his fists raised. Michaels stood in the corner, remorse painting his face, and uttered the words, "I'm sorry. I love you," and delivered one last superkick to put an end to Flair's career.
The moment, enhanced by Michaels' theatricality and the very real emotion surrounding it, genuinely left fans in tears. On a night promoted on the back of Floyd Mayweather, and headlined by The Undertaker's return to the main event of a show he was synonymous with, it was the long walk away from the squared circle and into immortality by Flair that stole the show.
6. The Man Comes Around (XXXV)
For the first time ever, women headlined WrestleMania in 2019.
Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch battled in a high-stakes, winner-takes-all Triple Threat match at the top of wrestling's most important card. The historical significance of it all was huge, particularly when you factor in WWE's attempt to crown The Man the top star in the industry at the same time.
Lynch would win the match and stand tall, her place atop WWE established by way of her victory over Rousey.
As she stood tall in the center of the ring, two titles held overhead, one could not help but think Lynch's win was as much for women in the sport as it was the culmination of her own personal journey. When viewed in that light, the moment becomes all the more significant.
5. Icon vs. Icon (X-8)
The Immortal. The Great One.
WrestleMania X-8 brought with it one of the greatest dream matches in wrestling history as Hulk Hogan squared off with The Rock, Icon vs. Icon, in the real main event of wrestling's most prestigious event.
A raucous audience in Toronto's SkyDome watched as two of the most beloved, charismatic and theatrical performers in sports entertainment captivated them with a story of epic proportions. Hogan rose to the occasion, turning in his best and most meaningful performance in years while The Rock proved he had evolved into the greatest showman in the industry.
The younger competitor won the match but Hogan stole the headlines, basking in the adulation of the fans and sparking a nostalgic comeback that would culminate a month later in a WWE Championship win.
4. Battle of the Billionaires (23)
In 1988 and '89, Donald Trump and Vince McMahon came together to co-promote WrestleManias IV and V from Trump Plaza in Atlantic City. In 2003, Trump's successful The Apprentice reality show brought him and McMahon together again for an enormous WrestleMania 23 main event.
Dubbed "The Battle of the Billionaires," the industry giants put their dignity and hair on the line. With Umaga representing the greatest wrestling promoter of all time and Bobby Lashley competing on behalf of the future President of the United States (surreal, huh?), not to mention special referee "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, the stage was set for one of the greatest accomplishments in event marketing ever.
The match drew what was, at the time, the largest pay-per-view audience as fans tuned in to see which billionaire would have his head shaved in front of a worldwide audience.
The answer? McMahon, who sold the indignity of it all to perfection and appeared utterly humiliated as he limped to the dressing room, still covered in shaving cream.
The moment made worldwide news and provided the event, and McMahon's sports-entertainment empire, the crossover media attention it so craves.
3. Bryan’s Triumphant Night (XXX)
Since August of 2013, Daniel Bryan had seen his quest to become WWE world heavyweight champion stunted by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and The Authority. The beloved underdog, backhandedly labeled a "B+ player" by his employers, had been screwed over and beaten down so much that some believed he would simply never get the championship moment they knew he deserved.
That all changed at WrestleMania XXX, a show that became as much about his conquest as anything.
In the night's opening match, Bryan defeated Triple H, overcoming a shoulder injury and interference from The Game's vindictive wife, to do so. Later, in the show-closing bout, Bryan survived a Batista Bomb-RKO combo through an announce table to become champion.
The sight of 70,000+ fans cheering in unison as Bryan hoisted the WWE and world heavyweight title overhead remains one of the last truly great "feel good" moments the company has produced and, furthermore, proof that the WWE Universe does still have a say in what goes on in front of the cameras.
2. A WrestleMania Cash-in (XXXI)
While Money in the Bank was introduced to the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 21 in 2005, it had never been cashed in by a Superstar on wrestling's grandest stage prior to 2015. It was only fitting, then, that a decade after it made its debut, the coveted briefcase played such an important part in the closing moments of the sport's greatest night.
WrestleMania 31 was headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, a match the WWE faithful had little interest in as it was meant to be the coronation of Vince McMahon's latest hand-picked star, Reigns. Recognizing this and understanding the need for a full-time heel it could build shows around, McMahon and the creative team threw the audience an unexpected curveball.
Just hours after losing a grueling match to Randy Orton, Seth Rollins rushed the ring, handed over his Money in the Bank briefcase and successfully cashed it in to become WWE champion. The Architect outsmarted Lesnar and former Shield teammate Reigns to stand tall on the WrestleMania stage, bringing that night's show in Santa Clara, California to an end with an exclamation point few saw coming.
To this day, it ranks among the greatest show-closing moments in WWE history.
1. 21-1 (XXX)
Even with WrestleMania 36 slated to take place in front of zero fans at the WWE Performance Center, there will never be another uneasy silence cast over The Grandaddy of Them All like that of the New Orleans fans when Brock Lesnar pinned The Undertaker's shoulders to the mat and ended his 21-year undefeated streak in 2014.
For so long, WWE had relied on that streak as a storyline crutch that it seemed almost impossible that anyone would ever conquer it. Hence the shock and awe that fell over the Smoothie King Stadium as The Phenom lied motionless in the center of the ring, Lesnar marching up the ring, a smile a mile-long painting his face.
Social media and mainstream news outlets picked up on the story and treated it similarly to the New England Patriots falling short of the perfect NFL season in 2007. It was a major ordeal and a moment in time that left even the most knowledgeable fans and insiders alike stunned.