The 20 Greatest WWE WrestleMania Moments Since 2000

Credit: WWE.com

WWE will present WrestleMania 36 on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, hosted by former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and emanating from the company's Performance Center it announced Wednesday, the result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The unprecedented two-night extravaganza is, in itself, another magical moment created by the sports-entertainment juggernaut on its grandest stage but it is preceded by two decades of unforgettable memories, matches, Superstars and moments that have helped define The Show of Shows.

In preparation for another event strewn with unforgettable instances, relive these 20 moments that helped wrestling's most prestigious night evolve into an annual Showcase of the Immortals.