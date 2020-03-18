Seahawks Trade Rumors: Tedric Thompson Given Permission to Explore Market

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 18, 2020

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 03: Tedric Thompson #33 of the Seattle Seahawks is pumped after a game changing interception in the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on October 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Seahawks top the Los Angeles Rams 30-29. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks gave free safety Tedric Thompson permission to seek a trade, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday evening. 

Rapoport projected that Thompson will likely cost a late-round draft pick.

The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar provided context:

The Seahawks drafted Thompson in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Colorado. The 25-year-old appeared in 29 games, making 16 starts, across three seasons in Seattle.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

