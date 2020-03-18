Seahawks Trade Rumors: Tedric Thompson Given Permission to Explore Market

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks gave free safety Tedric Thompson permission to seek a trade, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday evening.

Rapoport projected that Thompson will likely cost a late-round draft pick.

The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar provided context:

The Seahawks drafted Thompson in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Colorado. The 25-year-old appeared in 29 games, making 16 starts, across three seasons in Seattle.

