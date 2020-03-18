Oklahoma City Thunder Announce Players, Staff Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 15: The Oklahoma City Thunder logo sits on display on the court before the team played the Memphis Grizzlies in Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2013 NBA Playoffs on May 15, 2013 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced the staff members and players who were tested for the coronavirus following their scheduled March 11 game against the Utah Jazz all tested negative.

"The Oklahoma City Thunder consulted with infectious disease experts for a recommendation on the players and staff who needed COVID-19 testing based on their exposure at the game on March 11," the announcement read. "All results have come back negative."

The game was postponed shortly before tip-off, and it was eventually revealed that Utah center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus. 

OKC also noted, "Recognizing the stress on the state of Oklahoma's medical system, the Thunder did not use state resources and chose an alternative path for testing of its personnel."

Since then, Gobert has donated $500,000 to those impacted by the coronavirus and the NBA's decision to suspend its season during the pandemic.

He donated $200,000 to part-time employees of Vivint Smart Home Arena, $100,000 each to support coronavirus-related social services in Utah and Oklahoma City and around $111,000 to France, where he is from.

While those with the Thunder tested negative, NBA players testing positive have made a number of headlines while the league is on hiatus. 

Video Play Button

According to Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press, four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive. Kevin Durant revealed he was one of those players to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The World Health Organization confirmed there have been more than 207,000 people infected by the coronavirus worldwide as of Wednesday. It has also led to more than 8,600 deaths.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said he hopes news of NBA players testing positive will help spread awareness of the coronavirus and the proper steps needed to fight it across the globe, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Related

    OKC players, staff tested for virus; all negative

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    OKC players, staff tested for virus; all negative

    Royce Young
    via ESPN.com

    Free NBA League Pass 🙌

    NBA is giving away free access to its video service for everyone bored at home during self-isolation

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Free NBA League Pass 🙌

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Hoops Movie Power Rankings 🍿

    @AndrewDBailey puts together the top 15 basketball movies you should watch while you're stuck at home ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hoops Movie Power Rankings 🍿

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Cavs' Kevin Love: Athletes Need to Be 'Community Leaders' Amid COV-19

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cavs' Kevin Love: Athletes Need to Be 'Community Leaders' Amid COV-19

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report