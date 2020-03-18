Oklahoma City Thunder Announce Players, Staff Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced the staff members and players who were tested for the coronavirus following their scheduled March 11 game against the Utah Jazz all tested negative.

"The Oklahoma City Thunder consulted with infectious disease experts for a recommendation on the players and staff who needed COVID-19 testing based on their exposure at the game on March 11," the announcement read. "All results have come back negative."

The game was postponed shortly before tip-off, and it was eventually revealed that Utah center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus.

OKC also noted, "Recognizing the stress on the state of Oklahoma's medical system, the Thunder did not use state resources and chose an alternative path for testing of its personnel."

Since then, Gobert has donated $500,000 to those impacted by the coronavirus and the NBA's decision to suspend its season during the pandemic.

He donated $200,000 to part-time employees of Vivint Smart Home Arena, $100,000 each to support coronavirus-related social services in Utah and Oklahoma City and around $111,000 to France, where he is from.

While those with the Thunder tested negative, NBA players testing positive have made a number of headlines while the league is on hiatus.

According to Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press, four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive. Kevin Durant revealed he was one of those players to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The World Health Organization confirmed there have been more than 207,000 people infected by the coronavirus worldwide as of Wednesday. It has also led to more than 8,600 deaths.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said he hopes news of NBA players testing positive will help spread awareness of the coronavirus and the proper steps needed to fight it across the globe, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.