Todd Gurley Trade Rumors: Rams RB More Likely to Be Dealt Than Not

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was the 2017 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year and led the league with 40 total touchdowns over 2017 and 2018, but signs are pointing to the two-time All-Pro heading out of town.

Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington on SportsCenter (h/t Evan Silva of Establish the Run), Gurley is "likelier than not to be traded" from the team that drafted him 10th overall in 2015.

The 25-year-old signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension in 2018.

