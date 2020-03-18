Former Patriots LB Elandon Roberts, Dolphins Reportedly Agree to Contract

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Elandon Roberts is reuniting with Brian Flores as Roberts has agreed to a deal to join the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Roberts was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft. The 25-year-old linebacker was coached by Flores, who served as the linebackers coach in New England until 2018. The Dolphins hired Flores to become their head coach after the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII in February 2019.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.