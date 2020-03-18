Report: NCAA Unlikely to Grant Extra Eligibility to Athletes in Winter Sports

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (20) plays against Stanford during an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Pac-12 women's tournament Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

College athletes in winter sports reportedly aren't going to be given another year of eligibility by the NCAA, despite seeing their season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the organization is "unlikely to grant an extra year of eligibility" to those athletes, though student-athletes in spring sports could potentially be given another year of eligibility. 

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

