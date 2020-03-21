NBA Rookies Who Were Just Starting to Prove ThemselvesMarch 21, 2020
NBA Rookies Who Were Just Starting to Prove Themselves
The NBA's stoppage disrupted the efforts of a number of peaking rookies.
They just started proving themselves after slow starts, and there should be more confidence in their potential to meet or surpass initial expectations.
Front offices will be hopeful these prospects can eventually pick up where they left off before commissioner Adam Silver had to suspend the season because of COVID-19 concerns March 11.
Cam Reddish, Atlanta Hawks
Hot streak to close season: 12 games
Stats during streak: 15.9 PPG, 48.9% FG, 40.3% 3PT
There isn't a measure to assess confidence except for the eye test, and it's detecting a different level for Cam Reddish since February.
His recent surge highlights the benefits that come with allowing rookies to play through mistakes. Reddish looks far more comfortable and decisive with his shot selection. Consequently, he's executing at a much better rate, putting together super-efficient scoring outputs over his last month: 22 points on 14 shots against the Charlotte Hornets, 28 points on 11-of-17 against the Washington Wizards, 26 points on 9-of-14 against the Brooklyn Nets.
Shot-making has always been Reddish's bread and butter, and that's propelled this streak. Over the final 12 games, he averaged 2.1 made threes and a variety of slick mid-range jumpers. For the season, he was at 43.9 percent on medium-range jumpers, per Synergy Sports.
But he also started to show more ball-handling shake off the dribble than he did at Duke, when the offense ran through Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Tre Jones. Reddish often played point guard in high school, and though playmaking won't be part of his package early in Atlanta, more creativity is appearing on hesitation drives, off-the-dribble footwork, and pull-ups and step-backs.
Defensively, there was always a lot to feel good about with Reddish's positional tools, foot speed and anticipation. But his scoring versatility was coming to life before the hiatus hit, and previous concerns about his offensive game were quickly fading.
Coby White, Chicago Bulls
Hot streak to close season: Nine games
Stats during streak: 26.1 PPG, 4.4 APG, 48.0% FG, 43.2% 3PT
Over his last nine games, Coby White may have forced the Chicago Bulls to rethink their 2020 draft targets, as point guard prospects may disrupt his late development.
A switch flipped for White in the February's final week, when he closed the month by burying 22 of 39 threes over a four-game stretch.
Shot-making confidence and versatility have fueled his run. But we've also started to see White's effectiveness at creating space and shaking defenders with change of speed and direction. Poor explosiveness limits him around the basket, but not away from it, as he has ball-handling and footwork for separating into drives or step-backs.
Though a clear scorer, White was also averaging 6.0 assists per game in March. He can still be reckless with his decision-making (nine turnovers in his final game). But White, who generated 1.41 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ball-handler at North Carolina (97th percentile), has flashed sufficiently encouraging playmaking to suggest he can offer a balanced-enough game for a lead guard.
RJ Barrett, New York Knicks
Hot streak to close season: 10 games
Stats during streak: 17.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.5 3PTM, 45.7% FG, 36.6% 3PT
RJ Barrett didn't make major changes since the start of the season—he just began executing more jumpers and finishes.
The highlight of his rookie year came in early March during a win over the Houston Rockets, when he led the Knicks with 27 points and hit the game-clinching bucket. It was reassurance that Barrett has top-option potential and the ability to carry a team's scoring load throughout a game.
Over the season's most recent month, Barrett showed a better feel when using touch and angles on runners and layups off drives after he'd struggled most of the year at the rim. He doesn't generate much explosiveness; instead, he has to compensate with footwork, deceleration, body control and instincts.
That's why his shooting has always been an important swing skill. And in March, he'd been more accurate and confident with stepping into spot-up and pull-up jumpers.
His average of 3.2 assists over the last 10 games were also noteworthy, as his playmaking and passing skills look like potential strengths to build on.
Despite the inefficiency, the 19-year-old didn't operate like a typical teenager—physically or mentally. He fearlessly played through contact. And through 45 losses, a coaching change and front-office upheaval, Barrett's approach and demeanor never wavered.
A strong final stretch should just leave fans and management more hopeful.
Kevin Porter Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers
Hot streak to close season: 15 games
Stats during streak: 13.3 PPG, 2.9 APG, 44.4% FG, 39.4% 3PT
Known for scoring and slick one-on-one play since high school, Kevin Porter Jr. started executing with more ease over the last month-plus for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
His hot-streak numbers would have looked better if he wasn't limited to 10 minutes in his final game after forgetting his jersey, an incident that served as a reminder why teams questioned his professionalism and allowed him to slip to No. 30 in the draft.
The previous 14 games, Porter was averaging 14.2 points. He erupted for 30 points against the Miami Heat on Feb. 24, a contest that highlighted his streak-scoring ability, which is fueled by confidence and advanced shot-creation moves into drives and dribble jumpers. Throughout February and March, Porter showcased his separation footwork and speciality shot-making with pull-ups and step-backs in the mid- to long range.
Flashes of passing and defense popped occasionally as well, and though Porter Jr.'s identity will always revolve around three-level scoring and heat-check offense, the potential to be a more well-rounded player is there.
Caleb Martin, Charlotte Hornets
Hot streak to close season: Five games
Stats during streak: 13.6 PPG, 2.0 APG, 55.3% FG, 65.0% 3PT
Caleb Martin had only made five NBA appearances before Feb. 8. He needed roughly three weeks to get comfortable once he cracked the rotation, but over the Charlotte Hornets' final five games, Martin emerged as a useful bench scorer, particularly in the team's last win over the Miami Heat (19 points).
While brother Cody was known for versatility out of Nevada, Caleb distinguished himself by scoring. He caught fire to close the season, drilling 13 of his final 20 threes in spite of unorthodox form and a pause atop his release.
Otherwise, he generated the majority of his offense by attacking the basket, using footwork, strength, surprise burst and coordination to finish in the lane or get to the free-throw line.
With a strong body, plenty of shot-making ability and a knack for improvising off drives, Martin suddenly appears to have a legitimate shot at sticking in the league after going undrafted last June.
Cody Martin, Charlotte Hornets
Hot streak to close season: Seven games
Stats during streak: 7.1 PPG, 5.0 APG, 4.4 RPG, 1.3 STL, 51.4% FG
Caleb Martin was Nevada's No. 1 scorer in 2019, but the Charlotte Hornets opted for Cody in the draft at No. 36. He impacts the game in different ways, and that was evident over the last month.
Before the NBA stopped, he flashed his ability to create for and find teammates, giving the rotation an additional facilitator. Cody separates himself from Caleb and other wings with his passing and defensive instincts, as he's more of a cerebral player.
As a scorer, he's limited, but Martin was efficient during the Hornets' final stretch, demonstrating strong body control and feel for angles on drives to the basket. Becoming a competent open shooter will be key for his development, and he did show promise, making a pair of threes against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 1 and hitting triples in games against the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks.
Regardless, Martin appears to be a keeper whose identity will revolve around being a two-way playmaker and jack-of-all-trades.
Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves
Hot streak to close season: 15 games
Stats during streak: 11.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.1 BLK, 1.1 3PTM
A wrist injury to Karl-Anthony Towns opened the door for Naz Reid, who the Minnesota Timberwolves grabbed after he was passed on 60 times in the draft.
His rare offensive skill level for a 6'9", 264-pound big started showing, specifically the shooting touch, passing and handles that led to McDonald's All-American honors and lottery hype before college.
Reid's decision-making and defensive awareness raised skepticism during his year at LSU, but teams may have put too much stock into the negatives. Despite some expected inefficiency, he was averaging 12.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and a block per game in March before the NBA stopped.
In February, Reid shot 41.4 percent from three. His lack of explosiveness around the basket, plus his tendency to settle, will always cloud his scoring numbers. But for a 20-year-old big, the spot-up shooting, vision and functional mobility remain encouraging. At the least, it looks like the Wolves found a rookie worth developing.