NBA Rookies Who Were Just Starting to Prove Themselves

1 of 7

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Hot streak to close season: 12 games

Stats during streak: 15.9 PPG, 48.9% FG, 40.3% 3PT

There isn't a measure to assess confidence except for the eye test, and it's detecting a different level for Cam Reddish since February.

His recent surge highlights the benefits that come with allowing rookies to play through mistakes. Reddish looks far more comfortable and decisive with his shot selection. Consequently, he's executing at a much better rate, putting together super-efficient scoring outputs over his last month: 22 points on 14 shots against the Charlotte Hornets, 28 points on 11-of-17 against the Washington Wizards, 26 points on 9-of-14 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Shot-making has always been Reddish's bread and butter, and that's propelled this streak. Over the final 12 games, he averaged 2.1 made threes and a variety of slick mid-range jumpers. For the season, he was at 43.9 percent on medium-range jumpers, per Synergy Sports.

But he also started to show more ball-handling shake off the dribble than he did at Duke, when the offense ran through Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Tre Jones. Reddish often played point guard in high school, and though playmaking won't be part of his package early in Atlanta, more creativity is appearing on hesitation drives, off-the-dribble footwork, and pull-ups and step-backs.

Defensively, there was always a lot to feel good about with Reddish's positional tools, foot speed and anticipation. But his scoring versatility was coming to life before the hiatus hit, and previous concerns about his offensive game were quickly fading.