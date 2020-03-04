Video: Cavs' Kevin Porter Jr. Misses Start vs. Celtics After Forgetting Jersey

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Kevin Porter Jr. has only started three games in his rookie season, so it's not as if he's totally figured out the NBA.

Still, he learned a valuable lesson Wednesday night as he attempted to make his fourth start. "Attempted" being the keyword here. The small forward was yanked back from the opening tipoff after he took off his warm-ups and revealed he didn't have his jersey on.

Nothing the Cavaliers can throw Porter's way will likely be as embarrassing as Wednesday's faux pas. It's the NBA equivalent of the nightmare where you show up to an important meeting or class without clothes on. Unfortunately for Porter, this is reality, and that meant backup guard Matthew Dellavedova ran off the bench to replace the forward in the lineup.

When he is able to get on the floor—and is wearing proper attire—the USC alum is averaging 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

If he puts up career highs against the Celtics, he may have to start forgetting his jersey intentionally going forward.