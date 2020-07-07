2020 Ryder Cup Reportedly Postponed Until 2021 Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The 2020 Ryder Cup has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic until Sept. 2021, according to Bob Harig of ESPN.

"There will not be a Ryder Cup this year," a source told Harig. "The Ryder Cup will go to 2021, the Presidents Cup to 2022 and then they will alternate from there."

The event was scheduled to tee off Sept. 25 at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin.

Every major sports league halted operations temporarily in order to limit the spread of COVID-19, and golf has been no different.

Following the opening round of The Players Championship, the PGA Tour announced it was canceling the remainder of the tournament and all events through the Valero Texas Open. The Tour extended its hiatus through the AT&T Byron Nelson in May.

Meanwhile, the Augusta National Golf Club postponed the Masters and the PGA of America postponed the PGA Championship, pushing back the first two major tournaments of the year. The Open Championship was the third domino to fall.

The Telegraph's James Corrigan reported March 17 the Ryder Cup was likely to meet the same fate, with officials looking toward 2021.

The official Twitter account of the U.S. team refuted the report:

A source from the European Tour echoed the sentiment, telling BBC Sport's Iain Carter The Telegraph report was "inaccurate."

"At this stage there literally is nothing more for us to say," the source said. "It would be wrong to speculate."

With some states relaxing travel restrictions and stay-at-home guidelines, some United States-based leagues have begun slowly working toward a return. However, it's widely accepted that any events will need to happen without fans for the foreseeable future.

Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington indicated that wasn't something he wanted to consider.

"Nobody wants to see the Ryder Cup played without the fans being there," he said to BBC Radio 5 Live in April. "There's no doubt that it makes the tournament so much better. I think the common consensus now is the Ryder Cup will not be played unless the fans are there."

Brooks Koepka echoed the sentiment to Golf Channel's Gary Williams:

"I personally don't want to play if there's no fans. I don't see a point in playing it.

"... I get representing your country is an honor and it's something that's so much fun. But at the same time, the fans make that event. That's what we get nervous on the first tee. You hear the chants. You hear everything that's going on—the U-S-A- (chant), all that stuff. That's what makes it fun."

The timing of the tournament this fall allowed officials to wait a little longer to see how the situation evolved, but erring on the side of caution and announcing a delay as early as possible was the sensible decision.

Now, the Ryder Cup will eventually resume, and potentially with its usual fanfare rather than the general sense of unease that would have surrounded a 2020 installment.