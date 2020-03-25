The Best Sports Nicknames of the Last Decade

0 of 11

Harry How/Getty Images

Superstar athletes are often and understandably the most memorable parts of sports history, but players with excellent nicknames can be enduring figures, too.

The 2010s provided a nice mix of All-Star talents and role players who became well-known in their sports because of nicknames. While the timeline demands flexibility due to career arcs, we focused on athletes who rose to prominence in the 2010s.

For example, Ken Griffey Jr. (The Kid), Allen Iverson (The Answer), David Ortiz (Big Papi) and Shaun White (The Flying Tomato) weren't considered for the list. They began starring in the previous decade.

The list is entirely subjective but attempts to consider a blend of originality and popularity.