Raiders Rumors: Latest on Possible Darius Slay Trade, Damarious Randall, More

A new team for a new city. That’s Jon Gruden’s motto, or at least it should be.

During the first two days of “legal tampering,” no team in the NFL has done more of a facelift to its roster than Gruden’s Las Vegas Raiders.

By Tuesday evening, the Raiders had added three projected defensive starters, two defensive backups, and two more offensive backs. That includes: quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive end Carl Nassib, safety Jeff Heath, tight end Jason Witten, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, and linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkowski.

But it appears that Las Vegas, which also has two picks in the first round (Nos. 12 and 19), isn’t quite done shopping yet.

Sin City For Darius Slay?

Vegas has been in search of a cornerback, and Lions’ three-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay could be a potential target, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Raiders were in the hunt for Dallas free-agent defensive back Byron Jones, but couldn’t pry him away from Miami.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, even though Las Vegas offered the 27-year-old Jones more money over the entirety of the contract, Jones liked the Dolphins’ offer of more money up front. Per Garafolo, he’ll make $40 million in his first two seasons in South Beach.

That leaves Las Vegas hunting for an elite defensive back in a market that’s getting thinner by the day. The Raiders have expressed interest in ex-Bronco Chris Harris Jr., according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, or they could use on their two top-20 picks on the likes of Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah, Florida’s CJ Henderson, or LSU’s Kristian Fulton.

The most attractive option is undoubtedly trading for Slay, but it remains to be seen what Detroit would need to get in return to make a deal.

Raiders Interested in Damarious Randall

Cornerback isn’t the only secondary position that Las Vegas would like to shore up, as Anderson also reports that the Raiders have expressed interest in free agent safety Damarious Randall. The 27-year-old Randall spent his last two seasons in Cleveland after starting his career in Green Bay. He played in just 11 games in 2019, but the previous season, he started 15 games and intercepted a career-high four passes for the Browns. He struggled through a series of injuries last season, but he could be a nice value play for Oakland depending on the price.

