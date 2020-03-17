Kiko Alonso Reportedly Re-Signs with Saints on Restricted Contract

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Linebacker Kiko Alonso will be returning to the New Orleans Saints on a pay cut, per Katherine Terrell of The Athletic.

Alonso, who will turn 30 in August, played 13 games for New Orleans last year. He amassed 31 tackles and a pair of quarterback hits.

The linebacker helped the Saints make the playoffs after a 13-3 campaign, but he suffered a torn ACL during the team's wild-card loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The former Buffalo Bill, Philadelphia Eagle and Miami Dolphin is entering his eighth NFL campaign after the Bills took him in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft out of Oregon.

Alonso had a team-high 159 tackles for the Bills as a rookie, but he suffered a torn ACL during a preseason workout that ended his 2014 season before it began. Buffalo then surprisingly traded him in a deal for Eagles running back LeSean McCoy in 2015.

Alonso played one year in Philadelphia before being traded to the Miami Dolphins in a trade that netted the Eagles the eighth overall pick in the draft.

The ex-Duck finally found some stability in Miami, with 355 tackles from 2016-2018 as the team's starting middle linebacker.

Alonso was then traded a third time to the Saints before the 2019 season.