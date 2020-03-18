Top Questions to Address for Fanless WWE WrestleMania 36 at Performance Center

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With the Coronavirus pandemic continuing to cause sweeping changes all around the world, WWE finally finds itself forced to change its plans for the biggest event of the year.

Public health is obviously the most important issue in this matter and it was wise for management to listen to public officials and close the event to fans. The safety of everyone is the most important thing right now.

Unfortunately for WWE, all of this is happening during the most important time of the year for the company.

WrestleMania 36 is still scheduled to take place on April 5, but now the event will emanate from the Performance Center in Orlando in front of empty seats, according to a statement from WWE.

This development raises a lot of questions about how the show will be presented and what WWE plans to do about the other events it had scheduled for the same weekend.

For information about the pandemic and precautions to take, please see guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.