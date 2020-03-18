Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings 2020: Advice and Top Prospects, Stars to Draft

John Amis/Associated Press

Dynasty fantasy baseball is about more than one season, but you still want to put together a strong team for now.

The 2020 MLB season has been delayed due to the coronavirus, which will likely create a shortened regular season. From a fantasy perspective, this means you want to select players you can trust to perform at a high level right out of the gate.

The good news is there will still be several high-quality prospects available to help your team out in future seasons.

Here is a look at top players to draft going into 2020.

Dynasty Rankings

1. Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels

2. Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves

3. Cody Bellinger, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

4. Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

5. Juan Soto, OF, Washington Nationals

6. Mookie Betts, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

7. Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland Indians

8. Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, San Diego Padres

9. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies

10. Trevor Story, SS, Colorado Rockies

11. Gerrit Cole, SP, New York Yankees

12. Yordan Alvarez, DH, Houston Astros

13. Trea Turner, SS, Washington Nationals

14. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B, Toronto Blue Jays

15. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox

16. Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros

17. Jacob deGrom, SP, New York Mets

18. Bryce Harper, OF, Philadelphia Phillies

19. Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees

20. Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians

21. Anthony Rendon, 3B, Los Angeles Angels

22. Shane Bieber, SP, Cleveland Indians

23. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves

24. Walker Buehler, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

25. Xander Bogaerts, SS, Boston Red Sox

26. Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets

27. Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays

28. Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees

29. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

30. Keston Hiura, 2B, Milwaukee Brewers

31. Max Scherzer, SP, Washington Nationals

32. Eloy Jimenez, OF, Chicago White Sox

33. Yoan Moncada, 3B, Chicago White Sox

34. Javier Baez, SS, Chicago Cubs

35. Stephen Strasburg, SP, Washington Nationals

36. Chris Paddack, SP, San Diego Padres

37. Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs

38. J.D. Martinez, OF, Boston Red Sox

39. Blake Snell, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

40. Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros

41. Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres

42. Mike Clevinger, SP, Cleveland Indians

43. Matt Olson, 1B, Oakland Athletics

44. Jack Flaherty, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

45. Ketel Marte, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

46. Lucas Giolito, SP, Chicago White Sox

47. Austin Meadows, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

48. Carlos Correa, SS, Houston Astros

49. Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay Rays

50. George Springer, OF, Houston Astros

51. Luis Castillo, SP, Cincinnati Reds

52. Aaron Nola, SP, Philadelphia Phillies

53. Justin Verlander, SP, Houston Astros

54. Gavin Lux, 2B, Los Angeles Dodgers



55. Noah Syndergaard, SP, New York Mets

56. Joey Gallo, OF, Texas Rangers

57. J.T. Realmuto, C, Philadelphia Phillies

58. Gary Sanchez, C, New York Yankees

59. Luis Robert, OF, Chicago White Sox

60. Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado Rockies

61. Shohei Ohtani, SP/DH, Los Angeles Angels

62. Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Cincinnati Reds

63. Josh Bell, 1B, Pittsburgh Pirates

64. Chris Sale, SP, Boston Red Sox

65. Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs

66. Giancarlo Stanton, OF, New York Yankees

67. Tyler Glasnow, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

68. Matt Chapman, 3B, Oakland Athletics

69. Jo Adell, OF, Los Angeles Angels

70. Starling Marte, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

71. Victor Robles, OF, Washington Nationals

72. Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Chicago Cubs

73. Mike Soroka, SP, Atlanta Braves

74. Jose Berrios, SP, Minnesota Twins

75. Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox

76. Andrew Benintendi, OF, Boston Red Sox

77. Adalberto Mondesi, SS, Kansas City Royals

78. Jesus Luzardo, SP, Oakland Athletics

79. Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston Astros

80. MacKenzie Gore, SP, San Diego Padres

81. Michael Conforto, OF, New York Mets

82. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals

83. Ramon Laureano, OF, Oakland Athletics

84. Max Muncy, 2B, Los Angeles Dodgers

85. Zac Gallen, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks

86. Patrick Corbin, SP, Washington Nationals

87. Jorge Soler, OF, Kansas City Royals

88. Jeff McNeil, 3B, New York Mets

89. Clayton Kershaw, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

90. Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Philadelphia Phillies

91. Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox

92. Eddie Rosario, OF, Minnesota Twins

93. Josh Hader, RP, Milwaukee Brewers

94. Whit Merrifield, 2B, Kansas City Royals

95. Nick Senzel, OF, Cincinnati Reds

96. DJ LeMahieu, 3B, New York Yankees

97. Miguel Sano, 3B, Minnesota Twins

98. Jonathan Villar, 2B, Miami Marlins

99. Zack Wheeler, SP, Philadelphia Phillies

100. Casey Mize, SP, Detroit Tigers

Top Stars to Watch

Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels

Matt York/Associated Press

It's hard to argue with anyone who wants to take Ronald Acuna Jr. with the first overall pick. The 22-year-old is already one of the best players in the majors, finishing last season with 41 home runs and 101 RBI while leading the league with 37 stolen bases and 127 runs.

There is a strong chance Acuna will be the most productive player in baseball for the next five years.

However, Mike Trout is much more proven and as consistent as nearly anyone in history.

The outfielder has played eight full seasons in the majors and has finished in the top four of MVP voting each season, ending in the top two in all but one season. He earned his third AL MVP award last year after hitting .291 with 45 home runs and 104 RBI.

The addition of Anthony Rendon could also strengthen the Angels lineup, giving Trout more opportunities for runs and RBI.

With no signs of slowing down, the 28-year-old should be the top pick in dynasty drafts.

Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, San Diego Padres

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

Some people want to select unproven prospects early in dynasty drafts, while others want players who have showed they can handle the majors.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is almost the best of both worlds.

At just 21 years old, the shortstop still has a lot of great years ahead of him but proved in 84 games last season that scouts were absolutely right about his ability.

Tatis filled up the stat sheet in 2019 with 22 home runs, 16 stolen bases and a .317 batting average. Adding in his .969 OPS, he likely would've competed with Pete Alonso for the Rookie of the Year award if he didn't get hurt.

Back to full strength in 2020, the young player has a chance to be an elite option this year and beyond.

Notable Prospects

Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay Rays

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As virtually the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball, including by MLB.com, Wander Franco will be taken early in dynasty drafts as each manager tries to grab the next big thing.

With a .336 career batting average in the minors, there is a good chance he will succeed in the majors.

The problem is he's just 19 years old in an organization that likely won't rush him to the Show. Franco spent last season in Single-A and has only played 175 total games as a professional.

Fantasy managers could be waiting a long time for production, an especially risky move for someone who hasn't proven himself yet at an upper level.

Pick him if he drops, but don't reach for the talented young player.

Luis Robert, OF, Chicago White Sox

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Unlike Franco, Luis Robert started last season in Single-A and made his way up to Triple-A by the end of the year. Across three levels, he produced a .328 batting average with 32 home runs and 36 stolen bases.

He's such a sure thing the White Sox already signed him to a six-year extension worth $50 million before playing a single game in the majors.

The 22-year-old should not only play for Chicago in 2020, he has lofty expectations for himself.

"As every young player in the Major Leagues, I want to be Rookie of the Year and win a [World Series] championship," Robert said in January, per Russell Dorsey of MLB.com.

With his skill set, the Cuban has a chance to be a star early in his career.