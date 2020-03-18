Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings 2020: Advice and Top Prospects, Stars to Draft

Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings 2020: Advice and Top Prospects, Stars to DraftMarch 18, 2020
Dynasty fantasy baseball is about more than one season, but you still want to put together a strong team for now.
The 2020 MLB season has been delayed due to the coronavirus, which will likely create a shortened regular season. From a fantasy perspective, this means you want to select players you can trust to perform at a high level right out of the gate.
The good news is there will still be several high-quality prospects available to help your team out in future seasons.
Here is a look at top players to draft going into 2020.
Dynasty Rankings
1. Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels
2. Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves
3. Cody Bellinger, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
4. Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers
5. Juan Soto, OF, Washington Nationals
6. Mookie Betts, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
7. Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland Indians
8. Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, San Diego Padres
9. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies
10. Trevor Story, SS, Colorado Rockies
11. Gerrit Cole, SP, New York Yankees
12. Yordan Alvarez, DH, Houston Astros
13. Trea Turner, SS, Washington Nationals
14. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B, Toronto Blue Jays
15. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox
16. Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros
17. Jacob deGrom, SP, New York Mets
18. Bryce Harper, OF, Philadelphia Phillies
19. Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees
20. Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians
21. Anthony Rendon, 3B, Los Angeles Angels
22. Shane Bieber, SP, Cleveland Indians
23. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves
24. Walker Buehler, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers
25. Xander Bogaerts, SS, Boston Red Sox
26. Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets
27. Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays
28. Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees
29. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves
30. Keston Hiura, 2B, Milwaukee Brewers
31. Max Scherzer, SP, Washington Nationals
32. Eloy Jimenez, OF, Chicago White Sox
33. Yoan Moncada, 3B, Chicago White Sox
34. Javier Baez, SS, Chicago Cubs
35. Stephen Strasburg, SP, Washington Nationals
36. Chris Paddack, SP, San Diego Padres
37. Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs
38. J.D. Martinez, OF, Boston Red Sox
39. Blake Snell, SP, Tampa Bay Rays
40. Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros
41. Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres
42. Mike Clevinger, SP, Cleveland Indians
43. Matt Olson, 1B, Oakland Athletics
44. Jack Flaherty, SP, St. Louis Cardinals
45. Ketel Marte, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks
46. Lucas Giolito, SP, Chicago White Sox
47. Austin Meadows, OF, Tampa Bay Rays
48. Carlos Correa, SS, Houston Astros
49. Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay Rays
50. George Springer, OF, Houston Astros
51. Luis Castillo, SP, Cincinnati Reds
52. Aaron Nola, SP, Philadelphia Phillies
53. Justin Verlander, SP, Houston Astros
54. Gavin Lux, 2B, Los Angeles Dodgers
55. Noah Syndergaard, SP, New York Mets
56. Joey Gallo, OF, Texas Rangers
57. J.T. Realmuto, C, Philadelphia Phillies
58. Gary Sanchez, C, New York Yankees
59. Luis Robert, OF, Chicago White Sox
60. Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado Rockies
61. Shohei Ohtani, SP/DH, Los Angeles Angels
62. Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Cincinnati Reds
63. Josh Bell, 1B, Pittsburgh Pirates
64. Chris Sale, SP, Boston Red Sox
65. Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs
66. Giancarlo Stanton, OF, New York Yankees
67. Tyler Glasnow, SP, Tampa Bay Rays
68. Matt Chapman, 3B, Oakland Athletics
69. Jo Adell, OF, Los Angeles Angels
70. Starling Marte, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates
71. Victor Robles, OF, Washington Nationals
72. Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Chicago Cubs
73. Mike Soroka, SP, Atlanta Braves
74. Jose Berrios, SP, Minnesota Twins
75. Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox
76. Andrew Benintendi, OF, Boston Red Sox
77. Adalberto Mondesi, SS, Kansas City Royals
78. Jesus Luzardo, SP, Oakland Athletics
79. Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston Astros
80. MacKenzie Gore, SP, San Diego Padres
81. Michael Conforto, OF, New York Mets
82. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals
83. Ramon Laureano, OF, Oakland Athletics
84. Max Muncy, 2B, Los Angeles Dodgers
85. Zac Gallen, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks
86. Patrick Corbin, SP, Washington Nationals
87. Jorge Soler, OF, Kansas City Royals
88. Jeff McNeil, 3B, New York Mets
89. Clayton Kershaw, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers
90. Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Philadelphia Phillies
91. Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox
92. Eddie Rosario, OF, Minnesota Twins
93. Josh Hader, RP, Milwaukee Brewers
94. Whit Merrifield, 2B, Kansas City Royals
95. Nick Senzel, OF, Cincinnati Reds
96. DJ LeMahieu, 3B, New York Yankees
97. Miguel Sano, 3B, Minnesota Twins
98. Jonathan Villar, 2B, Miami Marlins
99. Zack Wheeler, SP, Philadelphia Phillies
100. Casey Mize, SP, Detroit Tigers
Top Stars to Watch
Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels
It's hard to argue with anyone who wants to take Ronald Acuna Jr. with the first overall pick. The 22-year-old is already one of the best players in the majors, finishing last season with 41 home runs and 101 RBI while leading the league with 37 stolen bases and 127 runs.
There is a strong chance Acuna will be the most productive player in baseball for the next five years.
However, Mike Trout is much more proven and as consistent as nearly anyone in history.
The outfielder has played eight full seasons in the majors and has finished in the top four of MVP voting each season, ending in the top two in all but one season. He earned his third AL MVP award last year after hitting .291 with 45 home runs and 104 RBI.
The addition of Anthony Rendon could also strengthen the Angels lineup, giving Trout more opportunities for runs and RBI.
With no signs of slowing down, the 28-year-old should be the top pick in dynasty drafts.
Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, San Diego Padres
Some people want to select unproven prospects early in dynasty drafts, while others want players who have showed they can handle the majors.
Fernando Tatis Jr. is almost the best of both worlds.
At just 21 years old, the shortstop still has a lot of great years ahead of him but proved in 84 games last season that scouts were absolutely right about his ability.
Tatis filled up the stat sheet in 2019 with 22 home runs, 16 stolen bases and a .317 batting average. Adding in his .969 OPS, he likely would've competed with Pete Alonso for the Rookie of the Year award if he didn't get hurt.
Back to full strength in 2020, the young player has a chance to be an elite option this year and beyond.
Notable Prospects
Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay Rays
As virtually the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball, including by MLB.com, Wander Franco will be taken early in dynasty drafts as each manager tries to grab the next big thing.
With a .336 career batting average in the minors, there is a good chance he will succeed in the majors.
The problem is he's just 19 years old in an organization that likely won't rush him to the Show. Franco spent last season in Single-A and has only played 175 total games as a professional.
Fantasy managers could be waiting a long time for production, an especially risky move for someone who hasn't proven himself yet at an upper level.
Pick him if he drops, but don't reach for the talented young player.
Luis Robert, OF, Chicago White Sox
Unlike Franco, Luis Robert started last season in Single-A and made his way up to Triple-A by the end of the year. Across three levels, he produced a .328 batting average with 32 home runs and 36 stolen bases.
He's such a sure thing the White Sox already signed him to a six-year extension worth $50 million before playing a single game in the majors.
The 22-year-old should not only play for Chicago in 2020, he has lofty expectations for himself.
"As every young player in the Major Leagues, I want to be Rookie of the Year and win a [World Series] championship," Robert said in January, per Russell Dorsey of MLB.com.
With his skill set, the Cuban has a chance to be a star early in his career.
