Super Bowl 55 Odds: Bucs Make Big Jump to 22-1 After Reported Tom Brady Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 17-10. (Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)
Brad Penner/Associated Press

Oddsmakers apparently have faith in Tom Brady making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a Super Bowl sleeper.

Caesars Sportsbook moved the Buccaneers' line from 40-1 to 22-1 amid reports Brady will be leaving New England for Tampa Bay when free agency begins Wednesday.

Brady announced his departure from the Patriots after 20 seasons Tuesday.

"I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career," Brady said in a statement.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brady will be paid $30 million per year under his new contract, terms of which have not been disclosed.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Early Free-Agency Takes 🔥

    B/R NFL staff writers get together to discuss signings, winners, losers and more ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Early Free-Agency Takes 🔥

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jameis Winston Unlikely to Find Starting Job

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Report: Jameis Winston Unlikely to Find Starting Job

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucs Schedule in 2020 👀

    Mahomes, Rodgers, Brees among loaded schedule Brady will face in his new uniform 📆

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs Schedule in 2020 👀

    FBSchedules.com
    via FBSchedules.com

    Brady’s New WR Weapons 🔥

    TB12 will have plenty of firepower next season

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Brady’s New WR Weapons 🔥

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report