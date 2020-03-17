Super Bowl 55 Odds: Bucs Make Big Jump to 22-1 After Reported Tom Brady Contract

Brad Penner/Associated Press

Oddsmakers apparently have faith in Tom Brady making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a Super Bowl sleeper.

Caesars Sportsbook moved the Buccaneers' line from 40-1 to 22-1 amid reports Brady will be leaving New England for Tampa Bay when free agency begins Wednesday.

Brady announced his departure from the Patriots after 20 seasons Tuesday.

"I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career," Brady said in a statement.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brady will be paid $30 million per year under his new contract, terms of which have not been disclosed.

