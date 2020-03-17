USWNT Doesn't Believe Players Interacted with Japanese Exec with Coronavirus

Omar Vega/Getty Images

While a Japanese Olympic Committee official who tested positive for the coronavirus was at the United States Women's National Team's She Believes Cup game on Wednesday, U.S. Soccer does not believe any players were put at further risk through direct interactions.

Nancy Armour of USA Today shared the governing body's statement:

"As we gather more information, we do not believe at this time that there was any direct interaction between the president of the Japan Football Association and any player, coach or staff member of the United States Women's Soccer Team. Presently, no one associated with U.S. Soccer is displaying symptoms, and all players are currently at their homes, dispersed throughout the nation. Our medical staff is contacting the players and all involved, and we will continue to assess the situation closely. The health and safety of all employees with U.S. Soccer is our top priority and we will continue to take all appropriate precautions while continuing to follow CDC guidelines."

Tom Schad of USA Today reported Kozo Tashima, who is the president of the Japanese Football Association in addition to his responsibilities with the Japanese Olympic Committee, revealed Tuesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I pray that the Olympics and all sports can be performed safely in Japan and around the world," Tashima said in a statement.

As for the game, the United States defeated Japan 3-1 to win the competition behind goals from Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Lindsey Horan.

Rapinoe and Press each scored in the first half, while Horan's created some much-needed breathing room after Japan's Mana Iwabuchi pulled her side within one goal with a second-half tally.