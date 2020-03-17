Hockey Gold Medalist Hayley Wickenheiser Calls IOC's Tokyo Plan 'Irresponsible'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 17, 2020

TORONTO, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 15: Hayley Wickenheiser attends a photo opportunity for the 2019 Induction Ceremony at the Hockey Hall Of Fame on November 15, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday that it plans to continue with the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo as scheduled from July 24 through August 9 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, at least one International Olympic Committee's Athletes' Commission member is against that sentiment. 

Former Team Canada hockey player and four-time gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser tweeted Tuesday she believes moving forward with the Games as currently planned is "insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity":

"I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity. We don't know what's happening in the next 24 hours, let alone in the next three months.

"Should the Olympics be canceled? No one knows at this point and that IS my point. To say for certain they will go ahead is an injustice to the athletes training and global population at large. We need to acknowledge the unknown."

The IOC said the following in a statement on its decision released earlier in the day:

"The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive."

Wickenheiser played in five Olympic Games between 1998 and 2014, winning four gold and one silver for Team Canada.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

