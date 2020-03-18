Report: Desmond Trufant Agrees to 2-Year, $21M Lions Contract After Falcons Exit

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 19, 2020

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) celebrates an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal ($14 million guaranteed) with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, per ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that the Trufant signing will enable the Lions to continue looking for a trade partner for cornerback Darius Slay.

Trufant, who made the Pro Bowl after a stellar 2015 season, started seven years for the Falcons after they took him 22nd overall in the 2013 NFL draft.

The 29-year-old has racked up 13 interceptions, 79 passes defended and 329 tackles throughout his career. He hauled in a career-high four picks in only nine games last year.

However, Trufant also struggled in coverage, allowing 11.6 yards per target and 17.6 yards per completion in 2019, per Pro Football Reference

Still, he was mostly key for the Falcons throughout the past seven years, which included a pair of postseason appearances and a near-win in Super Bowl LI over the New England Patriots. He could be a great asset for the Lions as they retool their defensive backfield.

The Lions finished 29th in pass-defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) last season, per Football Outsiders. They were also tied for 29th in net passing yards allowed per attempt at 7.1, per Pro Football Reference.

Video Play Button

Detroit is undergoing an overhaul of its defense, signing linebacker Jamie Collins and defensive tackles Nick Williams and Danny Shelton. The Lions also traded for New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon and released linebacker Devon Kennard and defensive tackle Damon Harrison.

Trufant will thus be tasked with helping the Lions defense excel despite the many changing faces heading into Matt Patricia's third year as head coach.

Related

    Report: Lions agree to terms with CB Desmond Trufant on 2-year deal

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Report: Lions agree to terms with CB Desmond Trufant on 2-year deal

    Erik Schlitt
    via Lions Wire

    Report: Detroit Lions signing CB Desmond Trufant

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Report: Detroit Lions signing CB Desmond Trufant

    Pride Of Detroit
    via Pride Of Detroit

    Report: Ex-Lions LB Devon Kennard signs multi-year deal with Arizona Cardinals

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Report: Ex-Lions LB Devon Kennard signs multi-year deal with Arizona Cardinals

    mlive
    via mlive

    Lions tender Mike Ford, elect to not offer RFA's J.D. McKissic and Jamie Meder

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Lions tender Mike Ford, elect to not offer RFA's J.D. McKissic and Jamie Meder

    Erik Schlitt
    via Lions Wire