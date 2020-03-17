Sean Lee Agrees to Contract to Return to Cowboys; Reported 1-Year, $4.5M Deal

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Veteran linebacker Sean Lee has been a member of the Dallas Cowboys throughout his entire career, and that won't change in 2020.

On Tuesday, Lee's agent Mike McCartney tweeted that Lee is returning to the team for another season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the Cowboys agreed to a one-year contract worth $4.5 million with $2 million guaranteed.

For much of Lee's career, the looming question has been whether he is healthy enough to play. The Penn State product, who missed the 2014 season, played six games in 2012, seven games in 2018 and 11 games in 2013 and 2017.

Last year was the first time since the Cowboys drafted him in the second round in 2010 that he appeared in all 16 games, which was surely a welcome development for the team when it was deciding on his future.

Lee will be 34 years old in July but was solid in 2019 with 86 tackles, one sack and one interception.

He wasn't the same player who topped 100 tackles and made two Pro Bowls during a three-season span from 2015 through 2017 but he proved capable of helping stop the run and dropping back into coverage when needed.

Pro Football Focus gave him a solid but unspectacular overall player grade of 61.5.

Lee has been an All-Pro linebacker who anchored the Cowboys defense and helped lead the team to the playoffs twice in the last four years. However, he is missing a Super Bowl ring on his resume and will look to change that on the only NFL team he has ever known.