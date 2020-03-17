Colts Owner Jim Irsay Donates $1M to Indianapolis Coronavirus Relief

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay donated $1 million to the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana to aid in the relief from the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Tuesday.

"I am so proud of our community and so proud to call Indianapolis home because Hoosiers come together, whether in times of celebration or in times of great need," Irsay said. "Today is no different."

The Colts had previously said Irsay would pledge $1 million if fans could help raise $200,000 for Gleaners.

More than 173,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the world, per CNN.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, state officials have conducted 159 coronavirus tests. Thirty people have tested positive, and the disease has caused two deaths.

Irsay assumed ownership of the Colts following the death of his father, Robert, in 1997. The 60-year-old has extended his generosity across the local community. Most recently, he donated $25,000 to the owners of Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place after the Indianapolis restaurant sustained significant damage from a fire.

Others throughout the league have committed to recovery efforts in their area.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank announced they received a $250,000 donation from the Los Angeles Chargers. New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson set up the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund and provided $1 million for the charity's coffers.