African Nations Championship Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The 2020 African Nations Championship has been postponed after hosts Cameroon requested April's competition be shelved amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Shina Oludare of Goal reported the COVID-19 virus is under control in Cameroon, but the organisers asked the Confederation of African Football to reschedule the tournament.

A statement read:

"Following the growing concern of the COVID-19 virus and the report of the recently concluded medical inspection visit to the host country of the Total CHAN, Cameroon 2020, CAF emergency committee decided today to postpone the competition until further notice [...]

"Even though the situation is considered as being under control in Cameroon and as per the advice from the WHO, the crisis is not yet stabilized yet in Africa and it’s very difficult to predict its evolution in the next few days.

"Travelling across the continent is getting increasingly complicated and even impossible for some countries, due to the restrictions put in place by the different governments."

CAF added they will continue to monitor the progression of the global pandemic, and will follow the guidance of the World Health Organisation and applicable medical bodies.

Morocco were expected to defend their title in Cameroon after winning the competition 4-0 against Nigeria in the 2018 final.

Cameroon have never won the biennial tournament and were hoping to perform well at CHAN on home soil.

The Indomitable Lions made the last eight in 2011 and 2016, but have failed to make the semi-finals or beyond.