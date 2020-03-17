Deshaun Watson Calls DeAndre Hopkins 'One of the Best to Ever Do It' After Trade

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson praised wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins Tuesday as "one of the best to ever do it" following his trade to the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Texans will receive running back David Johnson as part of the blockbuster deal, which also includes multiple draft picks going in both directions.

The trade can become official once the new NFL league year begins Wednesday.

Hopkins spent the first seven years of his pro career with Houston, which selected him in the first round of the 2013 draft. Watson joined the team as the 12th overall pick in 2017.

They combined to form one of the league's most dynamic duos. They connected 104 times for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2019 regular season. Hopkins added 15 catches for 208 yards in two postseason games, a win over the Buffalo Bills and a loss to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Now the four-time Pro Bowl wideout will become the top target for Kyler Murray, who flashed high-end upside in his rookie campaign and is now going to have one of the NFL's most dangerous receiving corps in Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.

The Texans still have Will Fuller and Kenny Stills as weapons for Watson, but neither of them has proven himself as a true No. 1 receiver like Hopkins.

It's likely going to force the Houston offense to take on a new look in 2020.