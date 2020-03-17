Tom Brady Odds: Bucs Favored over Chargers, Dolphins After QB Leaves Patriots

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tom Brady flipped the NFL on its axis when he announced he will be leaving the New England Patriots as he tests free agency for the first time in his 20-year career:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are each "believed" to have offered Brady $30 million or more. The latest odds show the Bucs as the favorite to land the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer:

Tampa is expected to let Jameis Winston walk in free agency. The 26-year-old was selected first overall by the team in 2015 but has never made the playoffs. Brady, contrastingly, has won an all-time most six Super Bowls and made the postseason 17 times.

Brady has reason to play for the Buccaneers, who have wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The duo both posted 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2019, and Evans has recorded at least 1,000 yards every campaign since the Bucs drafted him seventh overall in 2014.

Additionally, head coach Bruce Arians (56-39-1) has a proven track record, winning Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2014.

Brady already has a legendary and record-breaking career and does not need to add anything to his resume, but he could bring a starving franchise its first playoff win since Super Bowl XXXVII, which decided the champion of the 2002 season.