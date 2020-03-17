Cam Newton Trade Rumors: Chargers Interested in Panthers QB After Rivers Exit

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday they were allowing veteran quarterback Cam Newton to seek a trade this offseason. And according to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Los Angeles Chargers are considering Newton:

"One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said Tuesday. "Every year difficult decisions are made, and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward, and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts."

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

