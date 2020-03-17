Dolphins News: Ex-Chiefs DE Emmanuel Ogbah Agrees to 2-Year, $15M Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 27: Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah #90 of the Kansas City Chiefs gets set on defense against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins continued upgrading their defense Tuesday, reportedly signing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a two-year, $15 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The pact includes $7.5 million in guaranteed money. 

                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

