Dolphins News: Ex-Chiefs DE Emmanuel Ogbah Agrees to 2-Year, $15M Contract

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins continued upgrading their defense Tuesday, reportedly signing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a two-year, $15 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The pact includes $7.5 million in guaranteed money.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.