Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: Panthers Interested in QB amid Cam Newton Trade Buzz

The Carolina Panthers are active in the Teddy Bridgewater sweepstakes.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Panthers "are showing very strong interest" in the 27-year-old quarterback. "I'm told conversations have been going very well," Russini reported.

The Panthers announced Tuesday that they have given quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.

"One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft," general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. "Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward, and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts."

Newton has been Carolina's starting quarterback since the team drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011.

